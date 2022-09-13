Senior Project Manager (BI and Data)

Our client who is a massive name in the retail space are on the hunt for a Senior Project Manager with BI/Data experience to join their fantastic team.

Location and Model – Cape Town and The suitable candidate will have to be On-Site.

The ideal candidate should have:

Computer Science or Information Systems Degree/ Diploma.

Qualification in Project Management – PMP or Prince2

Knowledge/experience of data/business intelligence projects and also retail will be a bonus.

Strong stakeholder management and ability to work with ambiguity and define solutions.

Strong experience in Projects and Project deliverables

Has detailed practical knowledge of project management methodologies, tools and techniques with in depth knowledge of at least one methodology (PMBoK/Agile/ASAP)

Good knowledge of the Retail business environment

Job Objectives:

Project initiation – Project charter

Project planning – Project management plan including:

o Project schedule

o Project budget

o Project quality plan

o Risk management plan

Monitoring and controlling of project execution:

o Project progress minutes including issue log, decision log and risk log

o Project status reports

o Project steering committee presentation

Project close – close out presentation, reports and handover

Desired Skills:

Project Manager

Business Intelligence

BI

Data

Data analytics

Prince 2

PMBOK

Agile

Retail

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

