Senior Project Manager – Western Cape Duynefontein

Key responsibilities will include (but not be limited to):
- Integration planning and management
- Scope planning and management
- Time planning and management
- Cost planning and management
- Quality planning and management
- Resource planning and management
- Communication planning and management
- Stakeholder planning and management
- Risk planning and management
- Procurement planning and management
- Contract planning and management
- Program planning, scheduling and integration of project
- Risk identification, analysis and monitoring including tracking of mitigation actions
- Address bureaucracy and regulatory delays through an Infrastructure Development Act
- Inter-governmental alignment
Minimum Requirements:
- NQF 7 Technical B-tech/Degree/Qualification or equivalent
- +5 (five) years of Infrastructure Project Management and Construction
- NEC 3 Suite of contract experience
Skills/Knowledge and Personal Attributes:
- Strategic thinker
- Great reporting skills
- Strong, assertive, leader
- Excellent communicator and motivator
- Committed to quality, safety and customer satisfaction
- Retain focus on detail
- Work with minimum amount of supervision
- Sound understanding of organisational processes and procedures
- Solution orientated
- Systematic and analytical approach to solving problems and/or issues
- Comfortable and confident to interface with customer management stakeholders
Desired Skills:
- NEC 3 Suite of contract
- Contract Management
- Project Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
We are a services provider company located in the Western Cape, seeking a qualified, dedicated Project Manager to join our team.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- CTC