Software Engineer Team Lead (C#.Net/.Net Core) at Datafin Recruitment

PARTICIPATE in technical discussions & decision-making, perform code reviews while recruiting and mentoring Junior Devs as your strong leadership & passion for coding is sought by a global Software Tech company seeking its next Software Engineer Team Lead. Joining an established Project team, you will help drive how software is created, work to continually increase quality and the team’s productivity while following Agile & Lean development methodologies. You will require a 3-year IT related Degree/Diploma, have 5+ years’ solid industry experience designing and building software applications using C#.Net and/or .Net Core, 3+ years’ experience leading an Agile Dev team (SCRUM, Kanban), proficient with Azure, Git and experience building “full” solutions with the ability to manage the targets and expectations of the team, negotiating scope and deadlines where required. All applicants must be a SA citizen or hold a valid work permit.

Work within a team and provide leadership, following Agile and Lean development methodologies.

Work alongside like-minded people, with a wealth of knowledge at all levels.

Interact with Product, Business and Technical Heads to manage timelines and deliverables.

Interact with customers to support the successful deployment of the product.

Bring a positive energy to the team and motivate team members.

Work on continually increasing the quality and the productivity of the team.

Establish and maintain processes and practices that align with industry best practices.

Coordinate team members and assist with Project and Process Management.

Promote a collaborative work environment.

Keep up to date with advances in applied technologies.

Participate in technical discussions and decision-making.

Perform code reviews.

Mentor Junior and Intermediate Developers and provide assistance where needed.

Recruit new team members and integrate them into the team.

Apply your mind to being creative and innovative.

Minimum 3-year Computer Programming related IT Degree or Diploma.

5+ Years of solid industry experience in designing and building software applications using C#, .Net and/or .Net Core.

3+ Years of experience in leading an Agile development team (SCRUM, Kanban).

Able to manage the targets and expectations of the team, negotiating scope and deadlines where required.

Thorough understanding of development process and practices, from ideation to release.

Experienced in building “full” solutions.

Experience with C#, .Net and/or .Net Core is required.

Microsoft Azure.

Experience with Git.

Must be a South African citizen or hold valid work permit.

Experience with WPF and/or WinForms applications.

Modern web frameworks such as Blazor, Angular, Vue or React.

Exposure to the “Clean Architecture” architectural style.

Tenacious problem solver, with strong analytical and logical reasoning.

Have a leader attitude that inspires all the other team members.

Flexible enough and adaptable to the changing and varied work settings.

