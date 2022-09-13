SQL Database Administrator at financial and IT

URGENTLY REQUIRE x 2 Database admionistrators with Extensive SQL experience

Our client ,market leader in the Southern suburbs of Cape Town seeks your minimum solid 2 years plus experience as SQL DBA to join them .

Note this is a Hybrid working onsite and at home

The following minimum Requirements will secure interview :

Qualifications

Matric

MCDBA or MCITP (Microsoft qualification)

Specific Skills (Technical):

Minimum 2-years SQL Database administration in a highly pressurized environment

Extensive use of Standard Query Language

SQL, T-SQL, , MSSQL [Phone Number Removed]; R2,2014)

SSIS, SSRS and Analysis Services experience

Programming knowledge / Project Management / Resource Management / Network Knowledge / OS Admin Knowledge advantageous

The successful applicant must:

Eager to learn

Have a high attention to detail

Be able to work independently as well as be a team player

Be result and deadline driven

Work well under pressure

Have excellent communication and interpersonal skills, both oral and written

Be able to take ownership of problems and co-ordinate to resolution

Be able to prioritise tasks and manage multiple tasks

MUST BE ITC AND CRIMINAL CLEAR

Responsibilities

Design and document database architecture

Design Data Warehousing and Business Intelligence platform

Build database scheme, tables, procedures and permissions

Develop database utilities and automated reporting

Create shell scripts for task automation

Create, test and execute data management languages

Analyse, consolidate and tune database for optimal efficiency

Analyse and sustain capacity and performance requirements

Monitor systems and platforms for availability

Restore and recover corrupted databases

Install and test corrupted databases

Install and test upgrades and patches

Implement security and encryption

Evaluate and recommend new databases technologies storage, archiving, backup and recovery procedures are functioning correctly

Establish need for users and monitor access and security

Assist database architect where required

Ensure that DB systems are functioning correctly and meeting the company’s clients requests and needs

Desired Skills:

SQL

Database

Database Administration

SQL Server Database Administration

SSIS

design database

data warehousing

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Database Design / Development / Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

listed company – Financial and Technology industry

Employer & Job Benefits:

depending on experience – R 350000.00 – R 456000.00 CTC pa

