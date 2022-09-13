Systems Analyst – Board Application – Western Cape Cape Town

One of South Africa’s Banking Giants is looking for a Systems Analyst who has experience with the analysis, design and development of modelling solutions using EPM Tools.
Purpose Statement
- Responsible for the analysis, developing, testing and implementing Board application solutions including changes to the BOARD application in support of the Banks initiatives and change request
- Design, develop and maintain automation and integration solutions to Board, in accordance with specific business requirements and IT drivers
- Provide technical support and liaise with system vendors to ensure timely resolution of escalated technical issues
Experience (minimum):
- Understanding ETL, Business warehousing and Enterprise Performance Management solutions
- Experience on Business Intelligence reporting models and Data integration projects as Developer
Experience (ideal):
- BOARD solution development experience
- Database or Data warehouse Design experience
- Experienced in Microsoft SQL Integration Services or similar technologies
Qualifications (Minimum):
- Grade 12
- Relevant tertiary degree
Qualification (Ideal):
- Bachelor’s degree – Information Technology or Computer Science
Knowledge (Minimum):
- BOARD EPM software
- SQL
- Data integration, database design, BI modelling
Knowledge (Ideal):
- Jira Core
- Confluence
- Data warehousing / EPM methodologies
- ITIL
- Banking systems
