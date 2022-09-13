Systems Analyst – Board Application – Western Cape Cape Town

Sep 13, 2022

One of South Africa’s Banking Giants is looking for a Systems Analyst who has experience with the analysis, design and development of modelling solutions using EPM Tools.
Purpose Statement

  • Responsible for the analysis, developing, testing and implementing Board application solutions including changes to the BOARD application in support of the Banks initiatives and change request

  • Design, develop and maintain automation and integration solutions to Board, in accordance with specific business requirements and IT drivers

  • Provide technical support and liaise with system vendors to ensure timely resolution of escalated technical issues

Experience (minimum):

  • Understanding ETL, Business warehousing and Enterprise Performance Management solutions

  • Experience on Business Intelligence reporting models and Data integration projects as Developer

Experience (ideal):

  • BOARD solution development experience

  • Database or Data warehouse Design experience

  • Experienced in Microsoft SQL Integration Services or similar technologies

Qualifications (Minimum):

  • Grade 12

  • Relevant tertiary degree

Qualification (Ideal):

  • Bachelor’s degree – Information Technology or Computer Science

Knowledge (Minimum):

  • BOARD EPM software

  • SQL

  • Data integration, database design, BI modelling

Knowledge (Ideal):

  • Jira Core

  • Confluence

  • Data warehousing / EPM methodologies

  • ITIL

  • Banking systems

