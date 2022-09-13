Systems Analyst – Board Application – Western Cape Cape Town

One of South Africa’s Banking Giants is looking for a Systems Analyst who has experience with the analysis, design and development of modelling solutions using EPM Tools.

Purpose Statement

Responsible for the analysis, developing, testing and implementing Board application solutions including changes to the BOARD application in support of the Banks initiatives and change request

Design, develop and maintain automation and integration solutions to Board, in accordance with specific business requirements and IT drivers

Provide technical support and liaise with system vendors to ensure timely resolution of escalated technical issues

Experience (minimum):

Understanding ETL, Business warehousing and Enterprise Performance Management solutions

Experience on Business Intelligence reporting models and Data integration projects as Developer

Experience (ideal):

BOARD solution development experience

Database or Data warehouse Design experience

Experienced in Microsoft SQL Integration Services or similar technologies

Qualifications (Minimum):

Grade 12

Relevant tertiary degree

Qualification (Ideal):

Bachelor’s degree – Information Technology or Computer Science

Knowledge (Minimum):

BOARD EPM software

SQL

Data integration, database design, BI modelling

Knowledge (Ideal):

Jira Core

Confluence

Data warehousing / EPM methodologies

ITIL

Banking systems

Desired Skills:

System Analyst

EPM

BOARD

BAnking

