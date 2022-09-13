Systems / Business / Functional Analyst at Datonomy Solutions – Western Cape Brackenfell

We are looking for a technical specialist who has a blend of:

Systems Analysis

Business Analysis

Data Analysis

This person will be responsible for understanding business requirements and translating them into technical specifications for the development team.

Experience with customer data is essential. Retail experience will be beneficial.

We are NOT looking for someone to analyse an existing system. We need someone who can design and configure a brand-new system which will be fed with real-time customer data.

In order to be successful in this role, it’s important to have strong analytical and critical thinking skills as well as in-depth technical knowledge. You must be experienced in understanding highly technical information for project planning.

Desired Skills:

Systems

Business

Functional Analyst

