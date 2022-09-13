Systems Engineer Specialist – Western Cape Cape Town

Company description:

Capitec Bank is a leading South African retail bank that focuses on essential banking services and provides innovative transacting, savings, insurance and unsecured lending products to individuals. Capitec’s mission is to make banking simple and transparent to help clients – regardless of their level of income or assets – improve their financial lives through a single solution, called Global One.

Job description: Purpose Statement

To deliver, maintain and support stable, optimal, sustainable, resilient, scalable, cost effective and high performing storage and cloud systems that meets the company’s vision, objectives and quality.

Experience

Minimum:

* 5+ years’ experience in Server Infrastructure

* 5+ years’ experience in Enterprise Storage

* 1+ years’ experience in implementing of highly available enterprise-scale Cloud infrastructure

* 1+ years’ in AWS

Ideal:

* 10+ years’ experience in Enterprise Storage Technologies

* 10+ years’ experience in Server Infrastructure

* 10+ years’ experience in VMware

* 5+ years’ experience in expert performance monitoring/analysis and capacity planning

* 5+ years’ experience in Windows and Red Had Enterprise Linux

* 3+ years’ experience in ITIL concepts and policies

Qualifications (Minimum)

* A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or MCSA / MCSE / MCITP / MCP for current Microsoft supported versions

* Certification in Linux Systems Administration

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

* Certification in ITIL Foundation or Cloud Computing

Knowledge

Minimum:

Detailed knowledge of: Storage/SAN design and administration

Data Centre Storage best practices

Data Centre Storage performance and capacity analysis

Windows and Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server administration

X86 Hardware Architecture

Virtualization Architecture

* Deployment of highly available, enterprise scale cloud infrastructure

* Hands on troubleshooting background on AWS Platform (Azure or GCP will be advantageous)

* A sound understanding of: IT systems development processes (SDLC lifecycle)

* Business continuity planning

* IT Operations

* Cloud security technologies and best practices

* Networking in Cloud environment

Ideal:

* A sound understanding of: SD-WAN

* Database Management systems and software

* Application Delivery Controllers

* Monitoring tools

* Capacity Planning

* BCP Concepts

* NAC

* Containers

* Data warehousing

* Big data

* Advanced Networking

* Windows Internals

* Application design principles

* Project Management principles and processes.

* Experience working with scripting and provisioning tools like Terraform, Ansible, CloudFormation or equivalent.

Skills

* Communications Skills

* Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)

* Planning, organising and coordination skills

* Analytical Skills

* Problem solving skills

* Attention to Detail

* Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Competencies

* Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives

* Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

* Working with People

Conditions of Employment

* Clear criminal and credit record

* Willing to work regular shifts or weekends or rotational standbys

* A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required

Desired Skills:

Red Hat Linux

ITIL

AWS

