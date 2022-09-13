Technical Assistant

? To co-ordinate and manage the Committee for Auditing Standards (CFAS), Committee

for Auditor Ethics (CFAE), CFAS Standing Committees and Task Groups’ projects flowing out of these meetings, including preparation of minutes to record technical aspects affecting projects in the development of auditing and assurance pronouncements.

? To research technical aspects and prepare analysis of relevant information for projects as input for the CFAS, CFAE, CFAS Standing Committees and Task Groups’ projects.

? To keep up to date with new developments in relevant international and local auditing,

assurance and ethics standards and legislation.

? To assist Task Groups with research and drafting of comments on proposed local and

international standards, consultation papers and draft legislation. This may include

comment letters to the International Auditing and Assurance Standards Board (IAASB)/

International Ethics Standards Boards of Accountants (IESBA)/ International Accounting

Standards Board (IASB).

? To provide secretariat services to the CFAS, CFAE, CFAS Standing Committees and

Task Groups, and to staff of the Standards Department.

? To develop and maintain productive relationships with both internal and external

stakeholders.

? To respond to technical queries from committees, task groups, practitioners and the

general public.

? To contribute to and draft publications and reports such as IRBA News, and the Audit

Quality Indicators annual report.

? Have an international voice. Pursue relationships with international counterparts in other

professional bodies and regulators.

? To prepare for and attend meetings as IRBA Standards representative; to actively

contribute to the conversation; to share relevant information with the Standards team and

/ or broader IRBA.

? To lead technical drafting of certain local auditing pronouncements.

Desired Skills:

Articles

Auditing

code of conduct

Writing Reports

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

