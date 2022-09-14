Android Developer – Gauteng Garsfontein

A leading digital health care company that specializes in smart hearing solutions are currently expanding their team of experts. The person will mainly focus on maintaining and upgrading the companys hearing aid solutions platform as well as providing best guidance from an Android perspective, and ensuring code is genetrated that is neat, accurate, and scalable. The person might also be resposible for mentoring other Android developers.

Desired Skills:

Native Android

Kotlin and Java

Reactive programming

Development

Sotware architectures

MVP

MVVM

UI Development

Git

Planning

Designing

Coding

Wireframes

Exploring Possiblities

Adopting Practical Approaches

Taking Action

Mobile Software Development

Swift

Xcode

Android Development

Android software

App Development Android

Android

React Native

Development Of Mobile Applications

Mobile Development

5 to 10 Years Android Development Experience

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

This provides the opportunity to join a energetic team on awesome adventures and collaborations, this gives you a chance to travel (and sometimes come back), take part in funky team events and it gives you an opportunity to change the world!

Employer & Job Benefits:

Risk Benefit Contribution

Pension Fund

13th Cheque

Learn more/Apply for this position