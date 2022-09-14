Android Developer – Gauteng Garsfontein

A leading digital health care company that specializes in smart hearing solutions are currently expanding their team of experts. The person will mainly focus on maintaining and upgrading the companys hearing aid solutions platform as well as providing best guidance from an Android perspective, and ensuring code is genetrated that is neat, accurate, and scalable. The person might also be resposible for mentoring other Android developers.
Desired Skills:
- Native Android
- Kotlin and Java
- Reactive programming
- Development
- Sotware architectures
- MVP
- MVVM
- UI Development
- Git
- Planning
- Designing
- Coding
- Wireframes
- Exploring Possiblities
- Adopting Practical Approaches
- Taking Action
- Mobile Software Development
- Swift
- Xcode
- Android Development
- Android software
- App Development Android
- Android
- React Native
- Development Of Mobile Applications
- Mobile Development
- 5 to 10 Years Android Development Experience
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
This provides the opportunity to join a energetic team on awesome adventures and collaborations, this gives you a chance to travel (and sometimes come back), take part in funky team events and it gives you an opportunity to change the world!
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Risk Benefit Contribution
- Pension Fund
- 13th Cheque