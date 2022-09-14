Application Support Analyst at Michael Page South Africa Limited – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

Our client a Global Logistics Company based in Gauteng is hiring a Application Support Analyst. Candidates will be responsible for day-to-day business application and management of production systems. Position based in Johannesburg.

Client Details

Global Logistics Company based in Gauteng focused in providing courier, package delivery and express mail services.

Description

Candidates primary purpose is to provide support on a daily basis, managing all system issues, responding to user queries and the testing of application changes or enhancements to ensure maximum system performance. Implements TMS solutions for new and existing customers and supports continuous improvement initiatives. Mapping of processes and matching to applications to identify gaps and implementation approach. The right candidate must have a passion in this field.

General Responsibilities:

Configuration and deployment of TMS product management applications in-line with industry methodologies and standards.

Build strong working relationships with Local and Cluster Business Unit teams.

Support the IT Program Leads in delivering quality product for use in the operational business.

Contribution to improving the country business unit P&L through effective usage of IT services and solutions.

Responsible for contributing to the delivery of IT projects from definition phases through to successful delivery.

Communicate with the project manager to ensure the maintenance of the project plan and time scales to ensure delivery.

Escalation of any project of implementation related issues.

Support product management activity for new business initiatives.

Establish productive business relationships with all customers and suppliers as appropriate.

Implementation of SDN’s and configuration changes in line with agreed processes and standards

Risk Management

Change Management

Planning

Test & Training Management

Implementation Management

Resource Management

Support the cooperative functioning of the product management team.

Management and development of developments and workload – ensuring the requirements of the deliverables are met and understood.

Communication – contribute to the effective communication structure in place i.e. weekly / monthly team meetings.

Coach / Mentor fellow team members within the Product Management Delivery IT team.

Local Responsibilities:

Deployment of effective solutions following defined methodologies and standards.

Delivery of projects to agreed time, cost and quality requirements.

Reduction in cost through the efficient use of IT.

Achievement of Customer Satisfaction targets.

Achievement of business strategy goals/measures.

Delivery of projects and modifications to agreed time, budget, scope and quality.

Achievement of business strategy goals/measures.

Deployment and continual assessment of developments and modifications in line with methodologies and standards.

Ensure work is shared amongst the team.

Skills Matrix established – gaps identified action plans in place.

Active communication plan in place.

Profile

Requirements:

Degree in Logistics or Industrial Engineering

BlueJay Tm300i, OTM, Plato or Other TMS

SQL

Proficient in English

Preferably working experience within a logistics or supply chain environment

Minimum 2 -3 years’ IT experience

IT experience Minimum 1 years TMS experience (Transport Management Systems)

(Transport Management Systems) TMS Configuration

Supply Chain Transport Management Systems

Able to perform under pressure in a fast-changing environment

Strong analytical skills

Initiative / Self-Starter

Positive & enthusiastic Team Player

Ability to multitask

A strong and independent learner with an appetite for learning the business

Trouble shooting of system and reported issues

Plan and document test procedures and scripts

Test SDN’s

Test Configuration changes

Assistance during UAT

Training of superusers

Process analysis and design

Technical Design Documentation

Root Cause Analysis

Job Offer

Salary – Market Related

CTC – Benefits Medical Aid, Provident Fund

About The Employer:

Global Logistics Company

Learn more/Apply for this position