Application Support Analyst at Michael Page South Africa Limited – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

Our client a Global Logistics Company based in Gauteng is hiring a Application Support Analyst. Candidates will be responsible for day-to-day business application and management of production systems. Position based in Johannesburg.
Client Details
Global Logistics Company based in Gauteng focused in providing courier, package delivery and express mail services.
Description
Candidates primary purpose is to provide support on a daily basis, managing all system issues, responding to user queries and the testing of application changes or enhancements to ensure maximum system performance. Implements TMS solutions for new and existing customers and supports continuous improvement initiatives. Mapping of processes and matching to applications to identify gaps and implementation approach. The right candidate must have a passion in this field.
General Responsibilities:
- Configuration and deployment of TMS product management applications in-line with industry methodologies and standards.
- Build strong working relationships with Local and Cluster Business Unit teams.
- Support the IT Program Leads in delivering quality product for use in the operational business.
- Contribution to improving the country business unit P&L through effective usage of IT services and solutions.
- Responsible for contributing to the delivery of IT projects from definition phases through to successful delivery.
- Communicate with the project manager to ensure the maintenance of the project plan and time scales to ensure delivery.
- Escalation of any project of implementation related issues.
- Support product management activity for new business initiatives.
- Establish productive business relationships with all customers and suppliers as appropriate.
- Implementation of SDN’s and configuration changes in line with agreed processes and standards
- Risk Management
- Change Management
- Planning
- Test & Training Management
- Implementation Management
- Resource Management
- Support the cooperative functioning of the product management team.
- Management and development of developments and workload – ensuring the requirements of the deliverables are met and understood.
- Communication – contribute to the effective communication structure in place i.e. weekly / monthly team meetings.
- Coach / Mentor fellow team members within the Product Management Delivery IT team.
Local Responsibilities:
- Deployment of effective solutions following defined methodologies and standards.
- Delivery of projects to agreed time, cost and quality requirements.
- Reduction in cost through the efficient use of IT.
- Achievement of Customer Satisfaction targets.
- Achievement of business strategy goals/measures.
- Delivery of projects and modifications to agreed time, budget, scope and quality.
- Achievement of business strategy goals/measures.
- Deployment and continual assessment of developments and modifications in line with methodologies and standards.
- Ensure work is shared amongst the team.
- Skills Matrix established – gaps identified action plans in place.
- Active communication plan in place.
Profile
Requirements:
- Degree in Logistics or Industrial Engineering
- BlueJay Tm300i, OTM, Plato or Other TMS
- SQL
- Proficient in English
- Preferably working experience within a logistics or supply chain environment
- Minimum 2 -3 years’ IT experience
- Minimum 1 years TMS experience (Transport Management Systems)
- TMS Configuration
- Supply Chain Transport Management Systems
- Able to perform under pressure in a fast-changing environment
- Strong analytical skills
- Initiative / Self-Starter
- Positive & enthusiastic Team Player
- Ability to multitask
- A strong and independent learner with an appetite for learning the business
- Trouble shooting of system and reported issues
- Plan and document test procedures and scripts
- Test SDN’s
- Test Configuration changes
- Assistance during UAT
- Training of superusers
- Process analysis and design
- Technical Design Documentation
- Root Cause Analysis
Job Offer
Salary – Market Related
CTC – Benefits Medical Aid, Provident Fund
About The Employer:
Global Logistics Company