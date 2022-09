Business Process Analyst at iLaunch

Established Corporate Company based in Cape Town is looking to employ a Process Analyst who will be responsible for improving business processes by analysis and redesign.

Analysing, redesigning and assisting with the implementation of various changes to products and processes

Analysing trends, sub-process efficiencies process best practise.

Performs profitability studies on business processes.

Process mapping

Minimum Requirements

Diploma/Degree or relevant business-related tertiary qualification or a recognised BA certification

Min 3 years relevant experience

Strong business process analysis and documentation skills

Knowledge of business process analysis methodology and documentation

Computer literacy (MS Office, MS Visio)

Data exposure and experience

System Documentation and process mapping experience

Learn more/Apply for this position