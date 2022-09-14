Fak’ugesi Festival 2022 theme is #FromNowOn

Hosted by the Tshimologong Digital Innovation Precinct, the ninth edition of the Fak’ugesi Festival is a celebration of young pan-African talent in the digital sphere at its fullest.

The festival that begins on 13 October 2022 and has announced the theme is #FromNowOn, aiming to showcase the creative climate of a new age after the positive (and negative effects) of the pandemic and how it has shaped our youth.

The theme calls for a moment to pause and reflect on where we are today and takes a look into Africa’s digital future.

Lesley Williams, Tshimologong CEO, comments: “The intersection between creativity and technology provides an innovative lens of understanding the world and crafting new solutions to problems. As the home of Fak’ugesi, we curate an innovation ecosystem where the convergence of hardware, software and content takes place. We proudly convene Africa’s leading talent in creative innovation each year and look forward to seeing what their imaginations will construct this year #FromNowOn.”

Eduardo Cachucho, Fak’ugesi creative director, adds: “Fak’ugesi has been the place to find rising African creatives working in digital from across the continent since 2014, in 2022 we welcome you back in person and online to meet trailblazing creatives, innovative organisations and brilliant makers.”

Tshimologong Digital Innovation Precinct, in collaboration with Wits Digital Arts, has received the 2022 Business and Arts South Africa (BASA) Chairperson’s Award for hosting the Fak’ugesi African Digital Innovation Festival since its inception in 2014.

The award was granted for the recognition of Tshimologong Precinct’s commitment to the arts in South Africa in the form of advocacy and awareness initiatives and/or direct support of the arts in collaboration with Wits Digital Arts.

Tshimologong defines “digital innovation” as the intersection between hardware, software, and content. As a university-based incubator, entrepreneurship is at the centre of its operating practice making it the perfect base for the Fak’ugesi Festival, its attendees, creatives and makers.

During the event, the public is invited to meet with, hear from and engage with trailblazing creatives, their work, and the future of creativity:

* Virtual and in-person Conference (14-15 October) for anyone with a passion for digital innovation – from beginners to experts.

* Expo (14-16 October) stands for organisations at the cutting edge of digital innovation and exhibitions showcasing Africa’s leading digital innovation.

* A family-friendly interactive Maker Day (16 October) filled with collaborative creative activity for makers to meet artists and learn from them during walkabouts and screenings – will take place on the 16th of October.

* The pan-African Fak’ugesi Awards (21 October) will round off the festival in high spirits on 21 October.