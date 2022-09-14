Integration Architect

One of South Africa’s Banking Giants is looking for a Integration Architect to elevate business growth through ensuring that the Bank has a consistent, scalable, and well-designed application.

Purpose Statement:

To elevate business growth through ensuring that the Bank has a consistent, scalable, and well-designed application, data and platform integration architecture that will:

Enable the business and product teams to be more automated in creating platform solutions.

Allow business and product teams to deploy team applications effectively and quickly.

Design, Build And Implement Infrastructure Solutions

Executing the technical contract

Design and execute scalability strategies that ensure the scalability and the elasticity of infrastructure.

Architect system and process solutions to satisfy business and IT needs with specific emphasis on application and data integration and interoperability.

Engage in and improve the whole life-cycle of application and cloud services – from inception and design, through deployment, operation and refinement.

Align integration development, platform strengths and constraints and IT team efforts with business expectations. Understand, learn and analyse any Layer 2-7 Network Protocol, with the use of network protocol analysis tools (i.e. sniffer), in order to flesh out the architecture and design of new systems and to do root-cause problem analysis on existing systems.

Analyse large amounts of operational system and instrumentation data to identify the root causes of problems and to find the best architecture and design adjustments to solve such problems.

Create various application and platform integration options for a given application and to motivate which design would fit best in any given context.

Design and implement application instrumentation to enhance platform integration, operational control and operational reporting and alerting.

Design, develop, ship, and motivate the creation of software and systems to increase product reliability and organizational efficiency.

Participate in and align with software release cycles. Work closely with developers to ensure software releases are well designed, planned, implemented, released, and monitored.

Responsible for the automation of time-consuming and manual processes.

Systems Reliability Engineering (SRE)

Lead development and tracking of SRE Error Budgets.

Lead development of SRE dashboards.

Assess current SRE solution and define the SRE approach for products.

Work with applications development teams on designing, implementing, and improving SRE practices

Qualifications:

Bachelors Degree in IT / Computer Science and or ideally an Honours in IT / Computer Science



Minimum Knowledge

Deep Understanding of the microservice architectures, application servers, network and databases

Excellent understanding of Scalability processes and techniques

Basic knowledge of:

Network design

A working knowledge of:

Data Schema and Code Design with emphasis on integration

Key network performance design considerations

Windows System Internals

Linux System Internals

Cloud computing

Expert at creating

Application architecture

Application design

Application integration

Data integration

Expert knowledge of:

Developing with mainstream development and scripting languages

C#

Java

T-SQL

JavaScript

Developing with C/C++

Web service standards

Object-oriented design and development

Solution profiling and tracing, including the use of telemetry data

Enterprise Application Integration Patterns usage and implementation

Cloud integration patterns

Data integration patterns and techniques

Application instrumentation techniques in order to enhance operational control and reporting

Minimum Experience

Minimum 8-10 years OF experience as platform architect with advance knowledge in the following key areas:

containers, deployment architecture, benchmarking, design, and network engineering

Minimum 4-6 years of combined experience serving in either a Devops, SRE, Systems, and/or software development role

Experience in defining the SRE Roadmap for organizations

Extensive experience with public cloud technologies and solution. (Azure Preferred)

Experience with IAC tools (Terraform, Gitlab)

Experience with configuration management tools like Ansible, Chef, and Packer

Experience with container technology and orchestration (Kubernetes, Docker)

Linux operating system, testing tools and database management with MySQL

Experience with Monitoring tools like New Relic, OpsRamp

Experience with Log management and ELK Stack. (Elastic Search, Logstash, Kibana)

Experience with Jenkins or other build tools

Hands on experience in administering high availability and high-performance environments, as well as managing large-scale deployments of traffic-heavy applications

Handling multiple complex systems and not shy away from the challenge of improving them

Ideal Knowledge

Other mainstream systems’ Technical Architecture

Cloud computing with the emphasis on integration

Dump analysis

The 7 layer OSI model

Network trace analysis for all 7 of the OSI model

Methods of securing APIs including but not limited to: Authentication and Authorization mechanisms, Transport and Message security

GOF design patterns usage and implementation A working knowledge of:

Budgeting and procurement

Ideal Experience

10+ years of experience as platform architect with advance knowledge in the following key areas: containers, deployment architecture, benchmarking, design, and network engineering

6+ years of combined experience serving in either a Devops, SRE, Systems, and/or software development role

5 Years C++/C programming

2 Years Network Design

5 Years Network Protocol level analysis

Should you not receive a response from us within one week of your application, your application has unfortunately not been successful.

You can visit our website for more vacancies: [URL Removed] / LinkedIn [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

Integration

Cloud

Kubernetes

Architecture

Software Development

Learn more/Apply for this position