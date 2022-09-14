One of South Africa’s Banking Giants is looking for a Integration Architect to elevate business growth through ensuring that the Bank has a consistent, scalable, and well-designed application.
Purpose Statement:
To elevate business growth through ensuring that the Bank has a consistent, scalable, and well-designed application, data and platform integration architecture that will:
- Enable the business and product teams to be more automated in creating platform solutions.
- Allow business and product teams to deploy team applications effectively and quickly.
Design, Build And Implement Infrastructure Solutions
Executing the technical contract
- Design and execute scalability strategies that ensure the scalability and the elasticity of infrastructure.
- Architect system and process solutions to satisfy business and IT needs with specific emphasis on application and data integration and interoperability.
- Engage in and improve the whole life-cycle of application and cloud services – from inception and design, through deployment, operation and refinement.
- Align integration development, platform strengths and constraints and IT team efforts with business expectations. Understand, learn and analyse any Layer 2-7 Network Protocol, with the use of network protocol analysis tools (i.e. sniffer), in order to flesh out the architecture and design of new systems and to do root-cause problem analysis on existing systems.
- Analyse large amounts of operational system and instrumentation data to identify the root causes of problems and to find the best architecture and design adjustments to solve such problems.
- Create various application and platform integration options for a given application and to motivate which design would fit best in any given context.
- Design and implement application instrumentation to enhance platform integration, operational control and operational reporting and alerting.
- Design, develop, ship, and motivate the creation of software and systems to increase product reliability and organizational efficiency.
- Participate in and align with software release cycles. Work closely with developers to ensure software releases are well designed, planned, implemented, released, and monitored.
- Responsible for the automation of time-consuming and manual processes.
Systems Reliability Engineering (SRE)
- Lead development and tracking of SRE Error Budgets.
- Lead development of SRE dashboards.
- Assess current SRE solution and define the SRE approach for products.
- Work with applications development teams on designing, implementing, and improving SRE practices
Qualifications:
Bachelors Degree in IT / Computer Science and or ideally an Honours in IT / Computer Science
Minimum Knowledge
- Deep Understanding of the microservice architectures, application servers, network and databases
- Excellent understanding of Scalability processes and techniques
Basic knowledge of:
- Network design
A working knowledge of:
- Data Schema and Code Design with emphasis on integration
- Key network performance design considerations
- Windows System Internals
- Linux System Internals
- Cloud computing
- Expert at creating
- Application architecture
- Application design
- Application integration
- Data integration
Expert knowledge of:
- Developing with mainstream development and scripting languages
- C#
- Java
- T-SQL
- JavaScript
- Developing with C/C++
- Web service standards
- Object-oriented design and development
- Solution profiling and tracing, including the use of telemetry data
- Enterprise Application Integration Patterns usage and implementation
- Cloud integration patterns
- Data integration patterns and techniques
- Application instrumentation techniques in order to enhance operational control and reporting
Minimum Experience
- Minimum 8-10 years OF experience as platform architect with advance knowledge in the following key areas:
- containers, deployment architecture, benchmarking, design, and network engineering
- Minimum 4-6 years of combined experience serving in either a Devops, SRE, Systems, and/or software development role
- Experience in defining the SRE Roadmap for organizations
- Extensive experience with public cloud technologies and solution. (Azure Preferred)
- Experience with IAC tools (Terraform, Gitlab)
- Experience with configuration management tools like Ansible, Chef, and Packer
- Experience with container technology and orchestration (Kubernetes, Docker)
- Linux operating system, testing tools and database management with MySQL
- Experience with Monitoring tools like New Relic, OpsRamp
- Experience with Log management and ELK Stack. (Elastic Search, Logstash, Kibana)
- Experience with Jenkins or other build tools
- Hands on experience in administering high availability and high-performance environments, as well as managing large-scale deployments of traffic-heavy applications
- Handling multiple complex systems and not shy away from the challenge of improving them
Ideal Knowledge
- Other mainstream systems’ Technical Architecture
- Cloud computing with the emphasis on integration
- Dump analysis
- The 7 layer OSI model
- Network trace analysis for all 7 of the OSI model
- Methods of securing APIs including but not limited to: Authentication and Authorization mechanisms, Transport and Message security
- GOF design patterns usage and implementation A working knowledge of:
- Budgeting and procurement
Ideal Experience
- 10+ years of experience as platform architect with advance knowledge in the following key areas: containers, deployment architecture, benchmarking, design, and network engineering
- 6+ years of combined experience serving in either a Devops, SRE, Systems, and/or software development role
- 5 Years C++/C programming
- 2 Years Network Design
- 5 Years Network Protocol level analysis
Should you not receive a response from us within one week of your application, your application has unfortunately not been successful.
You can visit our website for more vacancies: [URL Removed] / LinkedIn [URL Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Integration
- Cloud
- Kubernetes
- Architecture
- Software Development