Integration Architect – Western Cape Cape Town

Sep 14, 2022

One of South Africa’s Banking Giants is looking for a Integration Architect to elevate business growth through ensuring that the Bank has a consistent, scalable, and well-designed application.
Purpose Statement:
To elevate business growth through ensuring that the Bank has a consistent, scalable, and well-designed application, data and platform integration architecture that will:

  • Enable the business and product teams to be more automated in creating platform solutions.

  • Allow business and product teams to deploy team applications effectively and quickly.

Design, Build And Implement Infrastructure Solutions
Executing the technical contract

  • Design and execute scalability strategies that ensure the scalability and the elasticity of infrastructure.

  • Architect system and process solutions to satisfy business and IT needs with specific emphasis on application and data integration and interoperability.

  • Engage in and improve the whole life-cycle of application and cloud services – from inception and design, through deployment, operation and refinement.

  • Align integration development, platform strengths and constraints and IT team efforts with business expectations. Understand, learn and analyse any Layer 2-7 Network Protocol, with the use of network protocol analysis tools (i.e. sniffer), in order to flesh out the architecture and design of new systems and to do root-cause problem analysis on existing systems.

  • Analyse large amounts of operational system and instrumentation data to identify the root causes of problems and to find the best architecture and design adjustments to solve such problems.

  • Create various application and platform integration options for a given application and to motivate which design would fit best in any given context.

  • Design and implement application instrumentation to enhance platform integration, operational control and operational reporting and alerting.

  • Design, develop, ship, and motivate the creation of software and systems to increase product reliability and organizational efficiency.

  • Participate in and align with software release cycles. Work closely with developers to ensure software releases are well designed, planned, implemented, released, and monitored.

  • Responsible for the automation of time-consuming and manual processes.

Systems Reliability Engineering (SRE)

  • Lead development and tracking of SRE Error Budgets.

  • Lead development of SRE dashboards.

  • Assess current SRE solution and define the SRE approach for products.

  • Work with applications development teams on designing, implementing, and improving SRE practices

Qualifications:
Bachelors Degree in IT / Computer Science and or ideally an Honours in IT / Computer Science

Minimum Knowledge

  • Deep Understanding of the microservice architectures, application servers, network and databases

  • Excellent understanding of Scalability processes and techniques

Basic knowledge of:

  • Network design

A working knowledge of:

  • Data Schema and Code Design with emphasis on integration

  • Key network performance design considerations

  • Windows System Internals

  • Linux System Internals

  • Cloud computing

  • Expert at creating

  • Application architecture

  • Application design

  • Application integration

  • Data integration

Expert knowledge of:

  • Developing with mainstream development and scripting languages

  • C#

  • Java

  • T-SQL

  • JavaScript

  • Developing with C/C++

  • Web service standards

  • Object-oriented design and development

  • Solution profiling and tracing, including the use of telemetry data

  • Enterprise Application Integration Patterns usage and implementation

  • Cloud integration patterns

  • Data integration patterns and techniques

  • Application instrumentation techniques in order to enhance operational control and reporting

Minimum Experience

  • Minimum 8-10 years OF experience as platform architect with advance knowledge in the following key areas:

  • containers, deployment architecture, benchmarking, design, and network engineering

  • Minimum 4-6 years of combined experience serving in either a Devops, SRE, Systems, and/or software development role

  • Experience in defining the SRE Roadmap for organizations

  • Extensive experience with public cloud technologies and solution. (Azure Preferred)

  • Experience with IAC tools (Terraform, Gitlab)

  • Experience with configuration management tools like Ansible, Chef, and Packer

  • Experience with container technology and orchestration (Kubernetes, Docker)

  • Linux operating system, testing tools and database management with MySQL

  • Experience with Monitoring tools like New Relic, OpsRamp

  • Experience with Log management and ELK Stack. (Elastic Search, Logstash, Kibana)

  • Experience with Jenkins or other build tools

  • Hands on experience in administering high availability and high-performance environments, as well as managing large-scale deployments of traffic-heavy applications

  • Handling multiple complex systems and not shy away from the challenge of improving them

Ideal Knowledge

  • Other mainstream systems’ Technical Architecture

  • Cloud computing with the emphasis on integration

  • Dump analysis

  • The 7 layer OSI model

  • Network trace analysis for all 7 of the OSI model

  • Methods of securing APIs including but not limited to: Authentication and Authorization mechanisms, Transport and Message security

  • GOF design patterns usage and implementation A working knowledge of:

  • Budgeting and procurement

Ideal Experience

  • 10+ years of experience as platform architect with advance knowledge in the following key areas: containers, deployment architecture, benchmarking, design, and network engineering

  • 6+ years of combined experience serving in either a Devops, SRE, Systems, and/or software development role

  • 5 Years C++/C programming

  • 2 Years Network Design

  • 5 Years Network Protocol level analysis

