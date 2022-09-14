Integration Test Analyst

12 months extendable contract
3 years IT Diploma/ Degree (Software Development)
- 5 to 8 years’ experience in software testing.
- 5 to 8 years experienced in conducting System Integration Testing (SIT) and automation testing as well as co-ordinating and reporting on UAT preparation, execution and sign off.
- Extensive knowledge and experience of Automation Framework and automation testing Tools (MF ALM and UFT).
- Limited knowledge of software development.
- Experience in Integration Testing.
- Understanding of testing concepts i.e., testing methodologies and techniques.
Desired Skills:
- Integration
- Automation
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree