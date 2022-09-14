Intermediate Software Developer (C# & PHP) at iLaunch

Development of CRM platforms

Development components for Android & Apple Apps

Research, design and document software specifications

Established Group in the Financial Services Industry requires a Software Developer to join their team to assist with development on their CRM platform

Minimum Requirements

Tertiary Qualification

At least 4 Years Software Development experience gained in the Financial Services Industry

Experience developing on CRM or Client Facing platforms

Agile / Scrum experience

Proven track record developing in C# & PHP

