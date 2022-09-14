Intermediate Software Developer (C# & PHP) at iLaunch

Development of CRM platforms
Development components for Android & Apple Apps
Research, design and document software specifications
Established Group in the Financial Services Industry requires a Software Developer to join their team to assist with development on their CRM platform
Minimum Requirements
Tertiary Qualification
At least 4 Years Software Development experience gained in the Financial Services Industry
Experience developing on CRM or Client Facing platforms
Agile / Scrum experience
Proven track record developing in C# & PHP