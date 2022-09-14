IT Developer – Gauteng Sandton

Sep 14, 2022

Qualifications:
National Diploma in Computer Programming OR BSc Computer Science/Information Technology
MCSD – MS Certified Systems Developer) an advantage

Experience:
Anywhere between 3 to 10 years Systems Design, Development and Implementation

Minimum Technical Skills & Competencies:

  • C# [URL Removed]
  • SQL Server
  • MVC / ASP.Net
  • WCF / WebAPI
  • Entity Framework
  • Problem Solving
  • Unit Testing
  • HTML / JavaScript
  • AngularJS
  • Team Foundation Server / VSTS / Azure DevOps

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • SQL
  • ASP
  • SQL Server
  • Angular js
  • Azure DevOps

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Banking
  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

