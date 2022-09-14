IT Developer – Gauteng Sandton

Qualifications:

National Diploma in Computer Programming OR BSc Computer Science/Information Technology

MCSD – MS Certified Systems Developer) an advantage

Experience:

Anywhere between 3 to 10 years Systems Design, Development and Implementation

Minimum Technical Skills & Competencies:

C# [URL Removed]

SQL Server

MVC / ASP.Net

WCF / WebAPI

Entity Framework

Problem Solving

Unit Testing

HTML / JavaScript

AngularJS

Team Foundation Server / VSTS / Azure DevOps

Desired Skills:

C#

SQL

ASP

SQL Server

Angular js

Azure DevOps

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Banking

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

