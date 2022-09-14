IT Developer – Gauteng Sandton

Qualifications:
National Diploma in Computer Programming OR BSc Computer Science/Information Technology
MCSD – MS Certified Systems Developer) an advantage
Experience:
Anywhere between 3 to 10 years Systems Design, Development and Implementation
Minimum Technical Skills & Competencies:
- C# [URL Removed]
- SQL Server
- MVC / ASP.Net
- WCF / WebAPI
- Entity Framework
- Problem Solving
- Unit Testing
- HTML / JavaScript
- AngularJS
- Team Foundation Server / VSTS / Azure DevOps
Desired Skills:
- C#
- SQL
- ASP
- SQL Server
- Angular js
- Azure DevOps
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Banking
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree