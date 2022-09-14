Junior Software Developer at iLaunch – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Sep 14, 2022

Established Group in the Financial Services Industry requires a Junior Software Developer to join their team to be responsible for developing components of the CRM platform.

  • Develop components of the CRM platform, Android & Apple client apps
  • Work along with the BAs and Testers,
  • Maintain an excellent working relationship with external software development partner.
  • Follow current coding practises and make suggested improvements.
  • Customer service approach to the users (Advisers and internal business) of the CRM platform.

Minimum Requirements

  • Matric / Grade 12
  • Tertiary Qualification – Relevant Bachelor’s qualification i.e. BSc in Computer Science, Software Engineering
  • C# development experience essential
  • Experience in CRM and client portal solutions
  • Android & Apple development
  • Must have a good understanding of the software development process
  • Knowledge and experience – PHP, Agile / Scrum

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published.