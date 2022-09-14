Junior Software Developer at iLaunch – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Established Group in the Financial Services Industry requires a Junior Software Developer to join their team to be responsible for developing components of the CRM platform.
- Develop components of the CRM platform, Android & Apple client apps
- Work along with the BAs and Testers,
- Maintain an excellent working relationship with external software development partner.
- Follow current coding practises and make suggested improvements.
- Customer service approach to the users (Advisers and internal business) of the CRM platform.
Minimum Requirements
- Matric / Grade 12
- Tertiary Qualification – Relevant Bachelor’s qualification i.e. BSc in Computer Science, Software Engineering
- C# development experience essential
- Experience in CRM and client portal solutions
- Android & Apple development
- Must have a good understanding of the software development process
- Knowledge and experience – PHP, Agile / Scrum