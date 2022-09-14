Junior Software Developer at iLaunch – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Established Group in the Financial Services Industry requires a Junior Software Developer to join their team to be responsible for developing components of the CRM platform.

Develop components of the CRM platform, Android & Apple client apps

Work along with the BAs and Testers,

Maintain an excellent working relationship with external software development partner.

Follow current coding practises and make suggested improvements.

Customer service approach to the users (Advisers and internal business) of the CRM platform.

Minimum Requirements

Matric / Grade 12

Tertiary Qualification – Relevant Bachelor’s qualification i.e. BSc in Computer Science, Software Engineering

C# development experience essential

Experience in CRM and client portal solutions

Android & Apple development

Must have a good understanding of the software development process

Knowledge and experience – PHP, Agile / Scrum

