Lead Front End Developer at iLaunch – Western Cape Cape Town Region

- Develop the frontend strategy and provides the design direction
- Define and implement the frontend architecture principles and standards
- Considering code standards and style guides
- Sets the workflows for the Frontend Development teams
Our client, a leading Financial Services client is currently looking to employ a Front End Architect / Lead Front End Developer to design and document the frontend architecture to enable large-scale, consistent, scalable front-end applications for the platform.Minimum Requirements
- Grade 12 / Matric
- Tertiary Qualification – IT Diploma / Degree
- Min 5 years’ experience as Senior Front-End Developer coupled with working on various projects
- Experience in the design of a micro-frontend strategy and the deployment thereof.
- Technologies: Git and Social Coding Platforms such as Bitbucket, Github, Gitlab and related, Configuration tools : Rollup, Webpack and related, Package management: npm, yarn, etc.
- Development tools such as: HTML, CSS, Pre-Processors such as LESS, SASS, WCAG2.0 AA, AAA, JavaScript, [URL Removed] Angular, React, TypeScript., REST API Services