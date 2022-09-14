Lead Java Developer / Architect (Remote) at Mediro ICT – Western Cape saon_careerjunctionza_state

A company based in Cape Town is looking for a Lead Java Developer / Architect to join their team permanently, working remotely. CV to [Email Address Removed]

Purpose of the role:

As a Senior Software Engineer, you will be someone whose expertise directly translates into the development of robust software in the e-commerce domain. You will have the opportunity to implement best practises to improve existing software and participate in the development of new features. While we don’t promote after-hours work as part of the regular workday, we run a 24/7 business with the need to keep systems up and running. Software Engineers are expected to provide after-hours support on a rotational basis to resolve critical system issues.

Duties:

Design and build solutions to assist our business users, and improve customer experience

Architect and design solutions with your team

Develop code, making major improvements to non-functional areas

Develop high-quality production code for work of high complexity and scale

Utilize and improve functional and non-functional testing practices

Design solutions for complex problems with difficult decision trade-offs, typically system- or domain-wide

Lead architecture proposals for your division’s domain

Participate in and collaborate on architecture proposals across engineering

Own the maintenance of architecture documentation in the team

Support alignment of architecture across the organization

Respond to and resolve bugs in production for systems in your division

Respond to alerts and support incident response within your division

Investigate and drive resolution of issues that impact multiple teams

Triage and respond to hot-desk support tickets

Assume technical lead on major incidents impacting the division

Lead technical analysis, and design specification documentation

Assist with sprint planning, work estimation, and project prioritization

Assist the product teams in helping to determine priorities for technical projects

Support, challenge existing, and define new engineering processes and directives

Lead interviews and assess potential engineering candidates for skills and fit

Review, and contribute fixes and content to internal documentation

React to technology trends, identifying risks and opportunities for your division’s technologies, systems, and domains

Mentor, coach, and share knowledge with your peers in your division

Share knowledge through blog posts, tech talks, and workshops across engineering

Minimum Requirements

Formal qualifications:

Bachelor’s Degree or Advanced Diploma in Computer Science, Mathematics, or Engineering or equivalent experience in software development.

If you do not have a bachelor’s degree or an Advanced Diploma (Computer Science, Mathematics, or Engineering), an equivalent experience requirement must be met, which equates to a minimum of 8 years of Software Development experience

A thorough understanding of computer science fundamentals, including object-oriented design, data structures, and algorithms

Role-specific knowledge:

8+ years as a Java Developer

Experience in writing robust, efficient production code

Experience with SQL database systems

Experience with development in a Linux environment

Proficient in a strongly typed opensource language such as Java, Python (Can upskill), Golang (Can upskill)

Open to diversifying language skill set

Experience in the following will be advantageous:

JavaScript, React, jquery

MySQL, PostgreSQL, MS SQL

Memcached, Redis

Message Brokers, Queues, and Pub Subsystems (e.g., Kafka and RabbitMQ)

Containerisation (e.g., Docker)

Orchestration (e.g., Kubernetes)

GitHub, Travis CI, Jenkins

AWS, GCP, Azure

