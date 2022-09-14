Our client based in the Sandton Area is urgently looking to employ a .Net Developer
Purpose of the Role :
The .NET Developer would be fully responsible for developing and maintaining software solutions.
You are responsible for your area of specialization, as well as for all aspects of product development from interacting with stakeholders and users, to design, development and deployment, through to production monitoring and support.
The successful candidate will be responsible for development of the IFI API’s in line with the API strategy of the division as well as operational and procedural functions and all surrounding interfaces.
The candidate will be expected to work in a fast paced, high energy environment where collaboration and interaction across teams and with stakeholders is required. Independent and original thinking will be required to meet expectations and solve complex challenges
Experience & Skills Needed :
- C# .Net Core 3 and higher
- Linq (Language inline queries)
- Entity Framework
- MSSQL Server
- ASPNET MVC
- ASPNET WEBAPI
- REST services
- JSON
- Integration experience
- TFS / GIT experience
- Cloud experience – Azure advantageous
- Kubernetes / Docker experience
- CI/CD pipelines
- Ability to write clean code
Essential Experience
- C#, .NET 4.6 and .Net Core
- SQL Server with good knowledge of SQL and T-SQL
- Ability to write clean code
- Deploying software to Cloud using architectural best practices
- Git
- Continuous Integration
Advantageous Experience
- JavaScript, JavaScript Frameworks (React, Angular 7+)
- Typescript
- Test Driven Development and Testing Frameworks
- Docker
- Front-end experience (HTML5, CSS, SCSS, LESS)
- ETL Automation Tools
