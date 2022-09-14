.Net Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our client based in the Sandton Area is urgently looking to employ a .Net Developer

Purpose of the Role :

The .NET Developer would be fully responsible for developing and maintaining software solutions.

You are responsible for your area of specialization, as well as for all aspects of product development from interacting with stakeholders and users, to design, development and deployment, through to production monitoring and support.

The successful candidate will be responsible for development of the IFI API’s in line with the API strategy of the division as well as operational and procedural functions and all surrounding interfaces.

The candidate will be expected to work in a fast paced, high energy environment where collaboration and interaction across teams and with stakeholders is required. Independent and original thinking will be required to meet expectations and solve complex challenges

Experience & Skills Needed :

C# .Net Core 3 and higher

Linq (Language inline queries)

Entity Framework

MSSQL Server

ASPNET MVC

ASPNET WEBAPI

REST services

JSON

Integration experience

TFS / GIT experience

Cloud experience – Azure advantageous

Kubernetes / Docker experience

CI/CD pipelines

Ability to write clean code

Essential Experience

C#, .NET 4.6 and .Net Core

SQL Server with good knowledge of SQL and T-SQL

Ability to write clean code

Deploying software to Cloud using architectural best practices

Git

Continuous Integration

Advantageous Experience

JavaScript, JavaScript Frameworks (React, Angular 7+)

Typescript

Test Driven Development and Testing Frameworks

Docker

Front-end experience (HTML5, CSS, SCSS, LESS)

ETL Automation Tools

Please note that only short-listed candidates will be contacted

Desired Skills:

.Net Developer

Dotnet Developer

Snr .Net Developer

Learn more/Apply for this position