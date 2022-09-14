Project Manager

Job Title : Project ManagerJob Grade : Paterson Grade: D2Department : Projects Management Office (PMO)Position Type : Permanent Number of Positions : PurposeTo establish and lead company wide, small to medium-sized projects and initiatives which result in clear priorities, effective resource allocation and utilization to maximum throughput. Main Responsibilities (not limited to):

– Devise projects implementation strategies, soliciting involvement and participation of suppliers, other team members and business as may be appropriate.

– Manage overall resource requirements for projects, tracking allocation and prioritisation, ensure all projects are implemented according to scope and budget.

– Coordinate and control all projects related to the selection, acquisition and development for the organisation.

– Establish controls and manage effective change, test and quality mechanisms necessary to ensure project success and to mitigate possible project breaches, issues, risks and challenges.

– Ensure projects compliance to organisation’s project management methodology and enforce standards across the organisation.

– Manage third party contractors, identify engineering problems and ensure solutions are implemented.

– Develop a Quality Control plan for all projects and ensure compliance to quality standards.

– Manage overall compliance to all laws, by-laws and regulations relevant to the function by adhering to the risk management plan, identifying potential threats or risks to progress and proactively implement corrective action as necessary.

– Ensure a safe working environment, practices and compliance with OHS Act and all associated regulations including General Machinery regulations and Construction regulations, as well as internal policies and procedures

– Advice the business on all project risks and make recommendations, prepare monthly project status reports or as may be required.

– Set up appropriate pricing models, timely and accurate invoicing, and monitors receivables for projects.

– Negotiate service levels with Service Providers and monitors performance to assure fulfilment of

– Monitor installation, commissioning and ensure that equipment operates according to requirements after installation.

– Facilitate project team meetings and hold regular status meetings with project stakeholders including Project Sponsors.

– Prepare projects financial & procurement documentation and regular progress report in collaboration with business owners.

– Collaborate with the Projects Engineer to coordinate Manufacturing/Facilities pipeline management and roadmap, with due consideration to SARB collaboration roadmapMinimum Qualifications and Experience:

– BSc in Engineering / B.Eng. or relevant engineering degree

– Project Management qualification

– Registration with SACPCMP will be an added advantage

– 5 – 8 years’ experience in managing engineering/technical projectsKnowledge and Skills:

– MS Office Suite packages

– Health, Safety & Environment regulations

– Project management

– Costing

– Resource Management

– Stakeholder management

– Risk Management

Desired Skills:

BSc Engineering

BEng Engineering

Project Manager

Project Executive

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

