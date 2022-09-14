Project Manager – Gauteng Centurion

Job Title : Project ManagerJob Grade : Paterson Grade: D2Department : Projects Management Office (PMO)Position Type : Permanent Number of Positions : PurposeTo establish and lead company wide, small to medium-sized projects and initiatives which result in clear priorities, effective resource allocation and utilization to maximum throughput. Main Responsibilities (not limited to):
– Devise projects implementation strategies, soliciting involvement and participation of suppliers, other team members and business as may be appropriate.
– Manage overall resource requirements for projects, tracking allocation and prioritisation, ensure all projects are implemented according to scope and budget.
– Coordinate and control all projects related to the selection, acquisition and development for the organisation.
– Establish controls and manage effective change, test and quality mechanisms necessary to ensure project success and to mitigate possible project breaches, issues, risks and challenges.
– Ensure projects compliance to organisation’s project management methodology and enforce standards across the organisation.
– Manage third party contractors, identify engineering problems and ensure solutions are implemented.
– Develop a Quality Control plan for all projects and ensure compliance to quality standards.
– Manage overall compliance to all laws, by-laws and regulations relevant to the function by adhering to the risk management plan, identifying potential threats or risks to progress and proactively implement corrective action as necessary.
– Ensure a safe working environment, practices and compliance with OHS Act and all associated regulations including General Machinery regulations and Construction regulations, as well as internal policies and procedures
– Advice the business on all project risks and make recommendations, prepare monthly project status reports or as may be required.
– Set up appropriate pricing models, timely and accurate invoicing, and monitors receivables for projects.
– Monitor installation, commissioning and ensure that equipment operates according to requirements after installation.
– Facilitate project team meetings and hold regular status meetings with project stakeholders including Project Sponsors.
– Prepare projects financial & procurement documentation and regular progress report in collaboration with business owners.
– Collaborate with the Projects Engineer to coordinate Manufacturing/Facilities pipeline management and roadmap, with due consideration to SARB collaboration roadmapMinimum Qualifications and Experience:
– BSc in Engineering / B.Eng. or relevant engineering degree
– Project Management qualification
– Registration with SACPCMP will be an added advantage
– 5 – 8 years’ experience in managing engineering/technical projectsKnowledge and Skills:
– MS Office Suite packages
– Health, Safety & Environment regulations
– Project management
– Costing
– Resource Management
– Stakeholder management
– Risk Management
Desired Skills:
- BSc Engineering
- BEng Engineering
- Project Manager
- Project Executive
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree