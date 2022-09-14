RPG Developer

Sep 14, 2022

Position: RPG Developer
Location: Based in Johannesburg (Hybrid 2 – 3 days remote working model)
Company: A leading, innovative financial services company and provider of healthcare, insurance and investment solutions is looking for a RPG Developer to join their team urgently. Excellent benefits offered within this exciting, forward thinking, well established business. Values: Accountability, Diversity, Excellence, Integrity, Innovation and Teamwork!
Role Purpose:
Design, develop, implement and support technological solutions to meet business requirements in accordance with specification

Key Requirements:

  • Diploma / Degree in Information Technology

  • 5 years RPG Development/ ILE experience

  • RPG 7

  • RDI

  • Embedded SQL

  • Good communication skills

  • Be pro-active and take initiative

  • South African born citizens only

Duties:

  • Quality Assurance – maintain a high-quality standard in work delivered, excellent quality of design and elegance of solution, compliance to system design and architecture

  • Quality Assurance – testing: Conduct necessary developer testing (Stress, Integration and Unit)

  • Accountable for understanding business requirements

  • Accountable for delivering within agreed time period

  • Performance and Development: Manage own performance and development

If you do not hear from us within 10 days kindly consider your application unsuccessful.

