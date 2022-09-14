RPG Developer

Position: RPG Developer

Location: Based in Johannesburg (Hybrid 2 – 3 days remote working model)

Company: A leading, innovative financial services company and provider of healthcare, insurance and investment solutions is looking for a RPG Developer to join their team urgently. Excellent benefits offered within this exciting, forward thinking, well established business. Values: Accountability, Diversity, Excellence, Integrity, Innovation and Teamwork!

Role Purpose:

Design, develop, implement and support technological solutions to meet business requirements in accordance with specification

Key Requirements:

Diploma / Degree in Information Technology

5 years RPG Development/ ILE experience

RPG 7

RDI

Embedded SQL

Good communication skills

Be pro-active and take initiative

South African born citizens only

Duties:

Quality Assurance – maintain a high-quality standard in work delivered, excellent quality of design and elegance of solution, compliance to system design and architecture

Quality Assurance – testing: Conduct necessary developer testing (Stress, Integration and Unit)

Accountable for understanding business requirements

Accountable for delivering within agreed time period

Performance and Development: Manage own performance and development

If you do not hear from us within 10 days kindly consider your application unsuccessful.

#RPGDeveloper #RPG #Developer #RPG7 #RDI #EmbeddedSQL

Desired Skills:

#PRG Developer

#RPG

#Developer

#RPG 7

#RDI

#Embedded SQL

Learn more/Apply for this position