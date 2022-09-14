Position: RPG Developer
Location: Based in Johannesburg (Hybrid 2 – 3 days remote working model)
Company: A leading, innovative financial services company and provider of healthcare, insurance and investment solutions is looking for a RPG Developer to join their team urgently. Excellent benefits offered within this exciting, forward thinking, well established business. Values: Accountability, Diversity, Excellence, Integrity, Innovation and Teamwork!
Role Purpose:
Design, develop, implement and support technological solutions to meet business requirements in accordance with specification
Key Requirements:
- Diploma / Degree in Information Technology
- 5 years RPG Development/ ILE experience
- RPG 7
- RDI
- Embedded SQL
- Good communication skills
- Be pro-active and take initiative
- South African born citizens only
Duties:
- Quality Assurance – maintain a high-quality standard in work delivered, excellent quality of design and elegance of solution, compliance to system design and architecture
- Quality Assurance – testing: Conduct necessary developer testing (Stress, Integration and Unit)
- Accountable for understanding business requirements
- Accountable for delivering within agreed time period
- Performance and Development: Manage own performance and development
