Sci-Bono Discovery Centre hosts Sustainable Energy Focus Week

The Sci-Bono Discovery Centre in Johannesburg is celebrating Sustainable Energy Focus Week by hosting around 1 500 young people at workshops, presentations, and exhibitions engineered to encourage them to think of, and apply, innovative, sustainable, and green energy technologies.

Sustainable Energy Focus Week runs from 19 to 23 September 2022.

The Sustainable Energy Focus Week programme at Sci-Bono includes exhibitions that illustrate the role science is taking in tackling challenges encountered in creating and sustaining reliable green energy technologies; interactive workshops that demystify the myths around sustainable energy production; presentations of South African innovations in sustainable energy that have global influence; and showcases of career options in STEMI (science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and innovation).

Three hundred Grade 8, 9 and 10 learners from different schools around Gauteng have been invited to attend the Sustainable Energy Focus Week programme each day at Sci-Bono Discovery Centre. In total, more than 1 500 learners will attend the event and benefit from the sustainable energy insights and activities that Sci-Bono is offering.

Xolane Nameka, Sci-Bono education officer, says: “The provision of electricity is a big challenge in South Africa. However, energy concerns are also high on the global agenda as scientists, technologists and engineers invest in identifying and applying sustainable energy solutions that are kind to the planet.

“Humanity must address and overcome the energy crisis. But we need to be mindful of our environment, of human health and of climate change imperatives as we seek energy solutions. Learners must be empowered to be active players in addressing energy realities. We all need to make better energy decisions. This, not only for the sake of people today, but also as an investment in the future.”

He adds that it is an initiative of the Sci-Bono Discovery Centre to promote engagement on STEMI; to educate young people about science; and to encourage a “can-do” attitude towards science, engineering, maths, and technology.

Although the primary objective of Sustainable Energy Week at the centre is to engage delegates on the exciting career and research opportunities that STEMI offers, it’s also very important that the learners have fun; that they explore the possibilities open to them and their future, socialise with each other, and leave Sci-Bono having spent their time learning, enjoying, being motivated, and feeling mentored.

Sustainable Energy Week is open only to learners invited to attend the sessions. Journalists, however, are welcome to attend to interview and photograph activities, delegates, exhibitors, and Sci-Bono personnel.