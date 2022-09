Senior Business Systems Analyst at iLaunch

Define, design and manage the business requirements, and deliver solutions that focus on efficiencies and that deliver business value

Working in an Agile team within the scrum framework

Mentoring and coaching of other analysts

Implementing, testing and deploying solutions to business problems

Business process modelling and improving business processes across various business units, processes and systems

Our client a leading Financial Services company is currently looking to contract a Business Systems Analyst to join their team.

Minimum Requirements

BCom or BSc in Information Technology or Informatics

Relevant formal qualification in Business Analysis. E.g. Certification of Competency in Business Analysis (CCBA) or Advanced Diploma in Business Analysis (AdBA)

About 8 years’ experience in similar role

Experience in implementing solutions within ERP systems

Project experience

Integration experience

SQL knowledge / Data management and data analysis experience

System testing experience

