Senior Software Developer at iLaunch

Review current coding practices, as well as implementing and maintaining improvement.

Implement processes for gathering, reviewing and analysing development requirements

Align and build capabilities and services in line with strategic projects and architecture

Our client a leading Financial Services Company is currently looking to employ a Senior Software Developer to join their dynamic team

Minimum Requirements

A relevant tertiary qualification

Expert C# development experience

PHP Development Experience

Strong Angular, Bootstrap, knowledge of jQuery experience

Experience with CI/CD pipelines in Azure Development

SQL experience

Agile / Scrum experience

Learn more/Apply for this position