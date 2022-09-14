My client is looking for a Software Engineer in Pretoria. The individual will be responsible for the design and development of software on various platforms. Automotive industry experience is essential.
Minimum requirements:
- National Diploma in Electrical Engineering.
- 4 – 10 years of Software Engineering experience.
- Automotive industry experience.
- Must have knowledge of software platforms like Siemens Step 7/ TIA Portal V15, WINCC Flex, WINCC TIA, WINCC V7.4, and SEW Movitools.
- Ability to program ladder logic, structured text, and VB scripting.
- Ability to read and interpret PLC wiring diagrams, Control Specs, and P&ID Drawings.
- Strong knowledge of industrial control systems.
- BMW and FORD architecture knowledge is advantageous. (IPST-T, L, Q, etc).
Duties and responsibilities:
- Complete all programming projects (control logic, HMI screens, etc) accurately and in a timely manner.
- Test and report of control systems.
- Attend Project Kick-Off meetings with the engineering team.
- Selection of PLC, electronics, and instrument hardware.
- Proper interpretation of control specifications, drawings, and schematics.
- Create and maintain functional specification documents, P&ID diagrams, and instrument lists.
- Assist with on-site start-up and troubleshoot, as needed
- Proactively coordinate with project managers, engineers, electricians, and clients.
- Coordinate with the company’s engineering team to ensure successful development and deployment of project deliverables.
- Regular Control Review Meetings to be held with line manager.
- Assist the Department Manager in the development of programming standards and library functions.
- Project Specification Document to be read and understood before the start of software design or engineering.
- The costing Sheet to be reviewed to align engineering costs with allowances.
- Effective communication with Project Stakeholders throughout the life span of the Project.
- Meet with Customer Onsite to discuss detailed requirements.
- Assist with updating electrical designs when required.
- Monitor the Project and Provide Feedback in a Structured manner.
- Provide, and compile accurate software engineering project documentation for handover including all application backups.
Desired Skills:
- sooftware engineer
- electrical
- automotive
- siemens
- HMI
- industrial control