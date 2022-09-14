Software Engineer – Gauteng Pretoria

My client is looking for a Software Engineer in Pretoria. The individual will be responsible for the design and development of software on various platforms. Automotive industry experience is essential.

Minimum requirements:

National Diploma in Electrical Engineering.

4 – 10 years of Software Engineering experience.

Automotive industry experience.

Must have knowledge of software platforms like Siemens Step 7/ TIA Portal V15, WINCC Flex, WINCC TIA, WINCC V7.4, and SEW Movitools.

Ability to program ladder logic, structured text, and VB scripting.

Ability to read and interpret PLC wiring diagrams, Control Specs, and P&ID Drawings.

Strong knowledge of industrial control systems.

BMW and FORD architecture knowledge is advantageous. (IPST-T, L, Q, etc).

Duties and responsibilities:

Complete all programming projects (control logic, HMI screens, etc) accurately and in a timely manner.

Test and report of control systems.

Attend Project Kick-Off meetings with the engineering team.

Selection of PLC, electronics, and instrument hardware.

Proper interpretation of control specifications, drawings, and schematics.

Create and maintain functional specification documents, P&ID diagrams, and instrument lists.

Assist with on-site start-up and troubleshoot, as needed

Proactively coordinate with project managers, engineers, electricians, and clients.

Coordinate with the company’s engineering team to ensure successful development and deployment of project deliverables.

Regular Control Review Meetings to be held with line manager.

Assist the Department Manager in the development of programming standards and library functions.

Project Specification Document to be read and understood before the start of software design or engineering.

The costing Sheet to be reviewed to align engineering costs with allowances.

Effective communication with Project Stakeholders throughout the life span of the Project.

Meet with Customer Onsite to discuss detailed requirements.

Assist with updating electrical designs when required.

Monitor the Project and Provide Feedback in a Structured manner.

Provide, and compile accurate software engineering project documentation for handover including all application backups.

Desired Skills:

sooftware engineer

electrical

automotive

siemens

HMI

industrial control

Learn more/Apply for this position