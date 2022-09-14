Software Engineer – Gauteng Pretoria

Sep 14, 2022

My client is looking for a Software Engineer in Pretoria. The individual will be responsible for the design and development of software on various platforms. Automotive industry experience is essential.
Minimum requirements:

  • National Diploma in Electrical Engineering.

  • 4 – 10 years of Software Engineering experience.

  • Automotive industry experience.

  • Must have knowledge of software platforms like Siemens Step 7/ TIA Portal V15, WINCC Flex, WINCC TIA, WINCC V7.4, and SEW Movitools.

  • Ability to program ladder logic, structured text, and VB scripting.

  • Ability to read and interpret PLC wiring diagrams, Control Specs, and P&ID Drawings.

  • Strong knowledge of industrial control systems.

  • BMW and FORD architecture knowledge is advantageous. (IPST-T, L, Q, etc).

Duties and responsibilities:

  • Complete all programming projects (control logic, HMI screens, etc) accurately and in a timely manner.

  • Test and report of control systems.

  • Attend Project Kick-Off meetings with the engineering team.

  • Selection of PLC, electronics, and instrument hardware.

  • Proper interpretation of control specifications, drawings, and schematics.

  • Create and maintain functional specification documents, P&ID diagrams, and instrument lists.

  • Assist with on-site start-up and troubleshoot, as needed

  • Proactively coordinate with project managers, engineers, electricians, and clients.

  • Coordinate with the company’s engineering team to ensure successful development and deployment of project deliverables.

  • Regular Control Review Meetings to be held with line manager.

  • Assist the Department Manager in the development of programming standards and library functions.

  • Project Specification Document to be read and understood before the start of software design or engineering.

  • The costing Sheet to be reviewed to align engineering costs with allowances.

  • Effective communication with Project Stakeholders throughout the life span of the Project.

  • Meet with Customer Onsite to discuss detailed requirements.

  • Assist with updating electrical designs when required.

  • Monitor the Project and Provide Feedback in a Structured manner.

  • Provide, and compile accurate software engineering project documentation for handover including all application backups.

Desired Skills:

  • sooftware engineer
  • electrical
  • automotive
  • siemens
  • HMI
  • industrial control

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published.