Another strong quarter for EMEA in the security appliance market

Vendor revenue in the overall security appliance market grew 5,7% year over year in the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22) reaching over $4,9-billion and representing a $269-million increase compared to the same quarter in 2021, according to IDC’s Worldwide Quarterly Security Appliance Tracker.

In the same period, security appliance shipments delivered 7,2% year-over-year growth to more than 1,3-million units.

The combined Unified Threat Management (UTM) and Firewall market saw year-over-year growth of 7,2% in 2Q22. All other security appliance markets – Content Management, Intrusion Detection and Prevention (IDP), and Virtual Private Network (VPN) – also saw positive year-over-year growth in the second quarter.

“The overall Security Appliances market experienced healthy growth in the second quarter of 2022 with the Middle East & Africa, the US, and Asia/Pacific (excluding Japan and China) regions driving the market. Security subscription services attached to hardware platforms are playing a key role in the relevance of this platform within security hybrid strategies for securing ICT environments,” says Carlo D├ívila, research manager, Enterprise Trackers at IDC.

Regional Highlights

Regional results show the Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) region led the market with year-over-year growth of 10% in 2Q22, followed by the Americas with 9,4% growth where US played a key role with its 9,5% growth.