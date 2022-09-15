Another strong quarter for EMEA in the security appliance market

Vendor revenue in the overall security appliance market grew 5,7% year over year in the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22) reaching over $4,9-billion and representing a $269-million increase compared to the same quarter in 2021, according to IDC’s Worldwide Quarterly Security Appliance Tracker.

In the same period, security appliance shipments delivered 7,2% year-over-year growth to more than 1,3-million units.

The combined Unified Threat Management (UTM) and Firewall market saw year-over-year growth of 7,2% in 2Q22. All other security appliance markets – Content Management, Intrusion Detection and Prevention (IDP), and Virtual Private Network (VPN) – also saw positive year-over-year growth in the second quarter.

“The overall Security Appliances market experienced healthy growth in the second quarter of 2022 with the Middle East & Africa, the US, and Asia/Pacific (excluding Japan and China) regions driving the market. Security subscription services attached to hardware platforms are playing a key role in the relevance of this platform within security hybrid strategies for securing ICT environments,” says Carlo Dávila, research manager, Enterprise Trackers at IDC.

Regional Highlights

Regional results show the Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) region led the market with year-over-year growth of 10% in 2Q22, followed by the Americas with 9,4% growth where US played a key role with its 9,5% growth.