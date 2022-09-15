Automation Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

This is a brilliant opportunity for a SENIOR AUTOMATION TESTER to LEAD and MANAGE a highly dynamic team of software testers for South Africa’s leading Property Site.

This SENIOR AUTOMATION TESTER position is 100% remote and is offering up to R720K per annum.

THE COMPANY

As market leaders, this property site is changing the way the property industry operates by placing the importance of technology at the forefront of what they do, helping buyers, renters, and those selling increase accessibility and exposure to the wider market.

THE ROLE

As the SENIOR AUTOMATION TESTER, you will be responsible for leading a highly-dynamic team, and developing and executing tests using AWS. You will be working closely with the Business Analysts and the Software Development Team to meet user expectation requirements.

REQUIRED SKILLS

A relevant Computer Science or Information Technology Degree/ Diploma

+5 years’ experience as a Software Tester

Experience with AWS

Experience writing tests in Cypress IO Web

An understanding of the SDLC

Desired Skills:

AWS

Cypress

Selenium

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

