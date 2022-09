Business Analyst

Are you seeking a role where you may start immediatley?…look no further.

Jump right back into the work field with this 3 month contract!

Our Client seeks a Business Analyst to serve as the right-hand person to a CEO / Director Level Consultant

Basic understanding of payments is required

Need to be structured and logical

Must have good knowledge of Business Cases, and be able to wade through lots of documentation in the cloud

Desired Skills:

Business analysis

Documentation

