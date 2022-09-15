Business Analyst

Sep 15, 2022

  • BA Certificate or BA Diploma
  • BSc Computer Science or Information Systems
  • 5-6 Years Business Analyst Insurance Industry
  • Compass Training or BABOK Course or CBAP Certificate
  • ITIL Processes
  • Invest Business Product Knowledge
  • Domain Modelling and API Experience will be an advantage
  • Software Architecture, facilitating JAD Sessions
  • Technologies REST, SOAP, SQL, UML, XML etc
  • Salary market related depending on experience and qualification

Desired Skills:

  • BABOK
  • CBAP
  • SOAP
  • REST

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance
  • 5 to 10 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

