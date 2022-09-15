- BA Certificate or BA Diploma
- BSc Computer Science or Information Systems
- 5-6 Years Business Analyst Insurance Industry
- Compass Training or BABOK Course or CBAP Certificate
- ITIL Processes
- Invest Business Product Knowledge
- Domain Modelling and API Experience will be an advantage
- Software Architecture, facilitating JAD Sessions
- Technologies REST, SOAP, SQL, UML, XML etc
- Salary market related depending on experience and qualification
Desired Skills:
- BABOK
- CBAP
- SOAP
- REST
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance
- 5 to 10 years Business Analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree