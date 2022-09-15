Business Analyst at SA Taxi Development Finance

In Line with SA Taxis commitments to diversifying its workforce prefernce will be given to suitable candidates from designated groups. People with disabilities are welcome to apply.

Main Purpose

To provide in-depth analysis of the business processes, business requirements and the production of all relevant documentation and work designated projects through the whole project lifecycle.

Accountabilities

To identify, analyse and document business requirements and business roles for designated projects to deliver Requirements Catalogues, Business Requirements Definitions or Specifications including use cases and process maps as required

To ensure that final deliverables of a task or project meet the stated business requirements, have been successfully delivered and measured against original design specifications within agreed deadlines

To work with suppliers during the analysis, design and build phase to ensure solutions meet business requirements

To be responsible for working with the appropriate business area at the proposed project stage, from initial concept to ensure accurate and timely analysis

To work with the business to ensure that requirements are articulated correctly and the impact of business and systems changes are fully understood

To work with the business to ensure business cases are produced and feasibility studies or project proposals are produced to meet user requirements

To deliver full requirements traceability and benefits mapping of all changes

To drive forward new ideas, strategy and proposals through business teams to develop and/or enhance existing propositions to meet current and potential requirements

To carry out in-depth research and analysis of current propositions against market trends and technology advances

To assess new technologies in the market and make recommendations against business requirements or business problems

To assess industry trends, regulatory changes and monitor competitor activities to ensure deliverables compliment strategic and tactical thinking

To deliver and facilitate workshops for business owners, enabling them to look at the detail around their requirements and the impact of their desire or proposed change

To work with systems analysts to identify, gather and document functional and non-functional specifications

To work with suppliers to identify, analyse and deliver solid requirements and proposals

To assist with functional testing

To provide support to the training team and validate the quality of the training material produced

Skills/Experience Required

Minimum post graduate professional qualification

2-5 years’ experience as a Business Analyst together with Change Management and Business Process Re-engineering experience

2-5 years’ experience in full systems lifecycle, from analysis, through to design, build and implementation

2-5 years’ experience of 3rd party solution selection and implementation as well as internal developed solutions

2-5 years’ experience within the Financial Service or Insurance industry

Competencies Required

Written communication

Analytical approach

Customer Focus

Organisational and planning skills

Influential

Desired Skills:

Business analysis

Business Process Analysis

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Financial Advisory & Consulting Service

2 to 5 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

SA Taxi is an independently owned commercial business. It is part of the Transaction Capital group of companies which listed on the JSE in June 2012.

SA Taxi was founded in 1996 and now has more than 1252 employees. It is based in Midrand in Gauteng, but has a national customer base.

We focus exclusively on building entrepreneurs through the medium of the taxi industry. Of the estimated 250 000 taxis on the roads in South Africa, SA Taxi finances 31 543.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Pension Fund

Medical Aid

