Data Analyst

Job Title Data Analyst

Levels

Data Analyst 1 level during 6-month probation period.

Data Analyst 2 level after 6-month probation has been successfully passed.

Qualification

– Mathematics/Science/Commerce/IT Degree (NQF Level 7), or equivalent, if substantiated by valid evidence of competency.

Experience

– 1 – 2 years’ relevant data analysis experience in a professional workingenvironment.

– Knowledge of Python and/or R advantageous.

Objectives of the Role

– Ensure that DMA, RNG and GET tested, assessed and reported on in accordance with the approvedmethodologies, working documents and templates and in line with regulatory, accreditation andcontractual requirements.

– Ensure data generation and conversion are assessed and sufficient for testing for game engine [URL Removed] Responsibilities

– Conduct Game Engine Testing (GET) for all product and game types.

– Conduct data generation as per agreed criteria with client.

– Conduct Random Number Generator (RNG) testing in line with requirements.

– Conduct Data Monitoring and Analysis (DMA) as per the agreed frequency per client.

– Maintain spreadsheet models to perform the required reviews.

– Review and evaluate analytical results to ensure they meet acceptable criteria.

– Reporting on status and test findings to supervisor.

– Liaise with department heads in aid of cooperation and resolution of issues.

– Knowledge of and familiarisation with general online gambling industry and gaming terminology.

– Understanding of and familiarisation with game types, variants and regulatory requirements.

– Understanding of and familiarisation with ISO/IEC [Phone Number Removed]; and related documentation.

– Ensure all responsibilities are effectively and efficiently executed in accordance with company policies,procedures and processes:o Policies, Standard Operating Policies (SOP) and Work Instructions (WI)o Reporting lineso M-Files, One Noteo Working documents

– Quality Assuranceo Self-review of own findings and documentation.o Peer reviewing of other analysts’ findings and documentation.

– Perform ad hoc tasks as and when required.

Desired Skills:

R

Python

