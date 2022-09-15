Data Analyst – Gauteng Rosebank

Job Title Data Analyst
Levels
- Data Analyst 1 level during 6-month probation period.
- Data Analyst 2 level after 6-month probation has been successfully passed.
Qualification
– Mathematics/Science/Commerce/IT Degree (NQF Level 7), or equivalent, if substantiated by valid evidence of competency.
Experience
– 1 – 2 years’ relevant data analysis experience in a professional workingenvironment.
– Knowledge of Python and/or R advantageous.
Objectives of the Role
– Ensure that DMA, RNG and GET tested, assessed and reported on in accordance with the approvedmethodologies, working documents and templates and in line with regulatory, accreditation andcontractual requirements.
– Ensure data generation and conversion are assessed and sufficient for testing for game engine [URL Removed] Responsibilities
– Conduct Game Engine Testing (GET) for all product and game types.
– Conduct data generation as per agreed criteria with client.
– Conduct Random Number Generator (RNG) testing in line with requirements.
– Conduct Data Monitoring and Analysis (DMA) as per the agreed frequency per client.
– Maintain spreadsheet models to perform the required reviews.
– Review and evaluate analytical results to ensure they meet acceptable criteria.
– Reporting on status and test findings to supervisor.
– Liaise with department heads in aid of cooperation and resolution of issues.
– Knowledge of and familiarisation with general online gambling industry and gaming terminology.
– Understanding of and familiarisation with game types, variants and regulatory requirements.
– Understanding of and familiarisation with ISO/IEC [Phone Number Removed]; and related documentation.
– Ensure all responsibilities are effectively and efficiently executed in accordance with company policies,procedures and processes:o Policies, Standard Operating Policies (SOP) and Work Instructions (WI)o Reporting lineso M-Files, One Noteo Working documents
– Quality Assuranceo Self-review of own findings and documentation.o Peer reviewing of other analysts’ findings and documentation.
– Perform ad hoc tasks as and when required.
Desired Skills:
- R
- Python