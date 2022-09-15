Data Engineer

Sep 15, 2022

WHAT YOU WILL BE DOING

  • Design and implement processes for ingesting and transforming complex datasets
  • Develop and maintain data pipelines for Extract Load and Transform processes across a range of different systems
  • Enable the business to leverage data as an asset through the collaborative implementation of their functional and non-functional requirements
  • Guide an assist the business in co-creating solutions for working with large volumes of disparate data from a wide range of sources
  • Develop API’s to publish and consume data
  • Ensure that all data solutions conform with the organisational architecture patterns and the overarching cloud strategy
  • Define implement process improvement activities to achieve efficiency and automation for greater scalability. This includes investigating new patterns and technologies
  • Implement automated governance practices to protect the integrity and privacy of the data

ROLE REQUIREMENTS

  • Matric, with a degree in Computer Science, Mathematics, Statistics, Physics or Engineering
  • 5+ years of data engineering experience
  • 5+ years of experience with any data warehouse technologies, with a preference for cloud native technologies
  • 5+ years of experience with C/C++, Java or Python essential
  • 5+ years of experience working with databases, with a high proficiency in SQL
  • 3+ years of experience in cloud computing with some experience in designing and implementing solutions within the AWS or Azure Cloud environment
  • Good understanding of DevOps principles and Tooling
  • Good scripting skills across either Powershell or Bash
  • Experience in applying SAFe/Scrum/Kanban methodologies
  • Strong passion for solving complex problems
  • Proactively identify areas of improvement and design solutions to realise benefits
  • Resilient approach to a working environment

COMPETENCIES:

  • Strong collaboration skills and a strong sense of team
  • Strong communication skills
  • Ability to build relationships across a wide range of stakeholders
  • Ability to think strategically
  • An innate curiosity about technology
  • A high attention to detail and pride in work completed
  • Ability to work with ambiguity

Desired Skills:

  • Python
  • Java
  • C++
  • SQL
  • Bash
  • AWS
  • Azure
  • ELT
  • MapReduce
  • Hadoop
  • Big data
  • Data engineering
  • Amazon Redshift

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

About The Employer:

We are a company takes pride in delivering quality solutions that are right for our clients, using the best minds in the market to do so. We are proudly geeky, and we a looking for like-minded people to join our team and join us in using technology to drive digitisation.
We are deeply passionate about learning and believe this a critical dimension of being able to maximise our impact. We spend a lot of time learning and expect everyone in our company to do the same; we call this learning to make a difference.:)

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published.