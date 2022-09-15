Data Engineer

WHAT YOU WILL BE DOING
- Design and implement processes for ingesting and transforming complex datasets
- Develop and maintain data pipelines for Extract Load and Transform processes across a range of different systems
- Enable the business to leverage data as an asset through the collaborative implementation of their functional and non-functional requirements
- Guide an assist the business in co-creating solutions for working with large volumes of disparate data from a wide range of sources
- Develop API’s to publish and consume data
- Ensure that all data solutions conform with the organisational architecture patterns and the overarching cloud strategy
- Define implement process improvement activities to achieve efficiency and automation for greater scalability. This includes investigating new patterns and technologies
- Implement automated governance practices to protect the integrity and privacy of the data
ROLE REQUIREMENTS
- Matric, with a degree in Computer Science, Mathematics, Statistics, Physics or Engineering
- 5+ years of data engineering experience
- 5+ years of experience with any data warehouse technologies, with a preference for cloud native technologies
- 5+ years of experience with C/C++, Java or Python essential
- 5+ years of experience working with databases, with a high proficiency in SQL
- 3+ years of experience in cloud computing with some experience in designing and implementing solutions within the AWS or Azure Cloud environment
- Good understanding of DevOps principles and Tooling
- Good scripting skills across either Powershell or Bash
- Experience in applying SAFe/Scrum/Kanban methodologies
- Strong passion for solving complex problems
- Proactively identify areas of improvement and design solutions to realise benefits
- Resilient approach to a working environment
COMPETENCIES:
- Strong collaboration skills and a strong sense of team
- Strong communication skills
- Ability to build relationships across a wide range of stakeholders
- Ability to think strategically
- An innate curiosity about technology
- A high attention to detail and pride in work completed
- Ability to work with ambiguity
Desired Skills:
- Python
- Java
- C++
- SQL
- Bash
- AWS
- Azure
- ELT
- MapReduce
- Hadoop
- Big data
- Data engineering
- Amazon Redshift
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing
About The Employer:
We are a company takes pride in delivering quality solutions that are right for our clients, using the best minds in the market to do so. We are proudly geeky, and we a looking for like-minded people to join our team and join us in using technology to drive digitisation.
We are deeply passionate about learning and believe this a critical dimension of being able to maximise our impact. We spend a lot of time learning and expect everyone in our company to do the same; we call this learning to make a difference.:)