Data Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

WHAT YOU WILL BE DOING

Design and implement processes for ingesting and transforming complex datasets

Develop and maintain data pipelines for Extract Load and Transform processes across a range of different systems

Enable the business to leverage data as an asset through the collaborative implementation of their functional and non-functional requirements

Guide an assist the business in co-creating solutions for working with large volumes of disparate data from a wide range of sources

Develop API’s to publish and consume data

Ensure that all data solutions conform with the organisational architecture patterns and the overarching cloud strategy

Define implement process improvement activities to achieve efficiency and automation for greater scalability. This includes investigating new patterns and technologies

Implement automated governance practices to protect the integrity and privacy of the data

ROLE REQUIREMENTS

Matric, with a degree in Computer Science, Mathematics, Statistics, Physics or Engineering

5+ years of data engineering experience

5+ years of experience with any data warehouse technologies, with a preference for cloud native technologies

5+ years of experience with C/C++, Java or Python essential

5+ years of experience working with databases, with a high proficiency in SQL

3+ years of experience in cloud computing with some experience in designing and implementing solutions within the AWS or Azure Cloud environment

Good understanding of DevOps principles and Tooling

Good scripting skills across either Powershell or Bash

Experience in applying SAFe/Scrum/Kanban methodologies

Strong passion for solving complex problems

Proactively identify areas of improvement and design solutions to realise benefits

Resilient approach to a working environment

COMPETENCIES:

Strong collaboration skills and a strong sense of team

Strong communication skills

Ability to build relationships across a wide range of stakeholders

Ability to think strategically

An innate curiosity about technology

A high attention to detail and pride in work completed

Ability to work with ambiguity

Desired Skills:

Python

Java

C++

SQL

Bash

AWS

Azure

ELT

MapReduce

Hadoop

Big data

Data engineering

Amazon Redshift

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

About The Employer:

We are a company takes pride in delivering quality solutions that are right for our clients, using the best minds in the market to do so. We are proudly geeky, and we a looking for like-minded people to join our team and join us in using technology to drive digitisation.

We are deeply passionate about learning and believe this a critical dimension of being able to maximise our impact. We spend a lot of time learning and expect everyone in our company to do the same; we call this learning to make a difference.:)

