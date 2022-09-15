Data Manager (12 Months Contract) Wits NICD at AJ Personnel – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Main purpose of the job:

To effectively coordinate the data management activities of research/surveillance patients and to export data accurately and timely according to good clinical practice

Location:

NICD Sandringham – Johannesburg

Key performance areas:

Data Coordination and exporting

Receive CRFs from Study Coordinators and/or Enrolled Nurses and check data correctness

Delegate and instruct Data Capturer to capture data where needed

Check accuracy of data captured and address queries

Monitor electronic CRFs completed

Provide support to project staff and support them in the use of data collection software

Process and produce accurate data reports within required timeframes

Quality Assurance and quality control

Review protocol and questionnaires to ensure that data collection and analysis are consistent with protocol

Perform quality assurance in accordance with GCP and SOPs

Resolve logical checks to ensure data accuracy

Respond to queries within required timelines (7 days)

Review and monitor logical checks, queries, and error trends and make relevant recommendations

Generate reports on queries or errors and send them to relevant managers for monitoring purposes

Develop SOPs on data cleaning and exporting

Data Analysis and Administration

Provide support to project staff and support them in the use of statistical software

Import and export data between data management software programs

Process and produce accurate data reports within required timeframes

Perform basic/descriptive analyses for surveillance reports

Support surveillance/research teams in data analysis

Compile and maintain source files and CRFs

Order labels for relevant forms

Staff Management

Attend to all staffing requirements and administration

Supervise and manage the duties of subordinates to ensure optimal staff utilization and maintenance of sound labor relations

Perform and facilitate performance development and assessments

Identify substandard performance by team members and take necessary corrective action

Coach and train subordinates and team members to ensure the acquisition of knowledge and skills required by the organization

Promote harmony, teamwork, and sharing of information

Required minimum education and training:

Diploma or Bachelor’s degree in data management or related field

Required minimum work experience:

Minimum 1 year of experience in data management, analysis, and reporting

Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities:

Certification in good clinical practice

Experience in clinical trials or medical research environment

Thorough with good attention to detail

Ordered and systematic with a tendency to adhere to protocols

Good administrative skills are required together with working knowledge of Microsoft Office, RedCap, SQL, and other database packages

Traveling (national and international) will be required from time to time

Working over weekends and overtime may be required

About The Employer:

Background

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) is a major global player in infectious disease intelligence. The NICD is a source of knowledge and expertise in regionally relevant communicable diseases to the South African Government, SADC countries, and the African continent. The NICD assists in the planning of policies and programs and supports appropriate responses to communicable disease problems and issues.

