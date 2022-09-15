Devops – Gauteng Johannesburg

Sep 15, 2022

DevOps Engineer (Machine Learning and Analytics Engineer)

Qualifications

  • A bachelor’s degree in computer science, or similar.
  • A master’s degree in a related field preferred

Technical understanding

Core technologies and understanding required:

  • Expert in programming languages such as Python, Scala and R
  • Technologies and frameworks relevant to a productisation of ML/AI and analytics in the cloud
  • Solutions architecture frameworks geared towards data science and analytics
  • Deep understanding of testing frameworks and automated pipelining with GIT integration
  • Understanding and application of Big Data and distributed computing principles (Hadoop and MapReduce)
  • Strong analytical and statistical knowledge with an understanding of the latest machine learning algorithms for both structured and unstructured data
  • Strong ability to communicate findings and recommendations from data (visual, verbal and written)
  • DevOps/DataOps/MLOps and CI/CD experience
  • Proficient understanding data manipulation skills including SQL to ETL processes
  • Experience in interactive data exploration and data-driven story telling
  • Cloud experience preferred

Core responsibilities include:

  • Collaboratively design, specify and implement a batch and real time execution framework for a healthcare analytics solution underpinned by a project delivery focus
  • Connecting with a multitude of stakeholders to understand the data, systems, and analytical architecture in a healthcare context
  • Create efficiencies and scalability within the health analytics and data science execution pipelines
  • Specify software and hardware decision making framework
  • Collaborate to design meta-data management systems and orchestration architecture in the designing of ML/AI and analytics pipelines
  • Research and apply the most up to date analytics, machine learning and AI techniques in a production environment
  • Work with a range of stakeholders to ensure to present and apply insights effectively in the environment
  • Design and maintain system to monitoring model and analytical performance of the system
  • Improve processes and databases where opportunities arise

Desired Skills:

  • Python
  • Scala
  • R
  • Machine Learning
  • Artificial Intelligence
  • DevOps
  • DataOps
  • MLOps
  • CI/CD
  • SQL
  • ETL
  • Hadoop
  • MapReduce
  • DevOps Engineering

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

