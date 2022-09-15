Devops – Gauteng Johannesburg

DevOps Engineer (Machine Learning and Analytics Engineer)
Qualifications
- A bachelor’s degree in computer science, or similar.
- A master’s degree in a related field preferred
Technical understanding
Core technologies and understanding required:
- Expert in programming languages such as Python, Scala and R
- Technologies and frameworks relevant to a productisation of ML/AI and analytics in the cloud
- Solutions architecture frameworks geared towards data science and analytics
- Deep understanding of testing frameworks and automated pipelining with GIT integration
- Understanding and application of Big Data and distributed computing principles (Hadoop and MapReduce)
- Strong analytical and statistical knowledge with an understanding of the latest machine learning algorithms for both structured and unstructured data
- Strong ability to communicate findings and recommendations from data (visual, verbal and written)
- DevOps/DataOps/MLOps and CI/CD experience
- Proficient understanding data manipulation skills including SQL to ETL processes
- Experience in interactive data exploration and data-driven story telling
- Cloud experience preferred
Core responsibilities include:
- Collaboratively design, specify and implement a batch and real time execution framework for a healthcare analytics solution underpinned by a project delivery focus
- Connecting with a multitude of stakeholders to understand the data, systems, and analytical architecture in a healthcare context
- Create efficiencies and scalability within the health analytics and data science execution pipelines
- Specify software and hardware decision making framework
- Collaborate to design meta-data management systems and orchestration architecture in the designing of ML/AI and analytics pipelines
- Research and apply the most up to date analytics, machine learning and AI techniques in a production environment
- Work with a range of stakeholders to ensure to present and apply insights effectively in the environment
- Design and maintain system to monitoring model and analytical performance of the system
- Improve processes and databases where opportunities arise
Desired Skills:
- Python
- Scala
- R
- Machine Learning
- Artificial Intelligence
- DevOps
- DataOps
- MLOps
- CI/CD
- SQL
- ETL
- Hadoop
- MapReduce
- DevOps Engineering
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree