Don’t miss Saucecode at AI Expo

The countdown to AI Expo has begun. On 19 and 20 September 2022 Sandton Convention Centre will play host to companies demonstrating the business value in smart processes and automation.

Saucecode is a South African start-up that is taking on the global automation giants with home-grown solutions that enable organisations of all sizes to take advantage of simple, cost-effective automation.

SpacePencil offers a wealth of software solutions based on its Z-One low-code development platform, including the Roboteur RPA solution and the StarBridge hyperautomation platform.

Brian Little, chief operating officer of Saucecode, describes the company’s offerings: “The S-Bridge allows organisations to converge the data, business and software into a single space, then feed them back to any system. Roboteur and Z-One help to access the data – including legacy data – and bring it into this open space, where they can manage, manipulate and use it.”

The company goes further, giving customers and partners a viable and profitable business model, professional services and a software as a service (SaaS) offering.

It has also pioneered the concept of swarming – or running several bots in parallel. When an organisation experiences a spike in demand, they can employ more bots on that process so they can pass more transactions through the system.

SpacePencil offers professional services where the customer or partner doesn’t have their own skills in-house.

“There are very few skills out there,” says Little. “And we have found that the channel is still unfamiliar with this type of technology. So we can help our partners and customers to skill up and provide services to them either indefinitely or until they are able to tackle the job on their own.”

Saucecode is more than a software developer, he adds. “We have realised that our unique selling point (USP) is our approach to the market and the fact that we come with an approach that addresses the real needs that businesses have.”

It has done this through the development of its RPA technology, the low-code platform and the integration layer, which work together or separately to help organisations to develop real and useful solutions that make them more efficient, more productive – and save money.

“Technologies keep getting put forward as a silver bullet, and usually the customers ends up being disappointed. We have approached the market from the practical reality of what organisations need.”

He goes on to add that Sauceode solutions are cost-effective because – unlike many software companies – it doesn’t tie customers in with huge consulting or maintenance fees. “We are not interested in extracting wealth out of our customers through consulting forever,” Little stresses.

“We also have our own low-code technology stack, which sets us apart from other vendors; and we can integrate to literally every type of data that an organisation might have in its legacy systems.”

Saucecode will be at the AI Expo being held at the Sandton Convention Centre. Visit Stand A1 on 19 and 20 September to find out more.

For more information, visit www.spacepencil.co.uk or mail Brian Little on brian@saucecode.tech