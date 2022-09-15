Intermediate – Senior Laravel PHP Developer – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Sep 15, 2022

Cape Town based client are looking for candidates to work remotely! Our client is looking for an intermediate to senior Laravel PHP Developer to join their team.
Key Requirements

  • 3-6+ years of experience
  • Contribute to the codebase
  • Guide team on architecture
  • Assist with code reviews
  • Work alongside product owner to scope roadmap

Desired Skills:

  • Laravel
  • PHP

