Intermediate – Senior Laravel PHP Developer – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Cape Town based client are looking for candidates to work remotely! Our client is looking for an intermediate to senior Laravel PHP Developer to join their team.
Key Requirements
- 3-6+ years of experience
- Contribute to the codebase
- Guide team on architecture
- Assist with code reviews
- Work alongside product owner to scope roadmap
Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- Laravel
- PHP