Intermediate – Senior Laravel PHP Developer

Cape Town based client are looking for candidates to work remotely! Our client is looking for an intermediate to senior Laravel PHP Developer to join their team.

Key Requirements

3-6+ years of experience

Contribute to the codebase

Guide team on architecture

Assist with code reviews

Work alongside product owner to scope roadmap

Desired Skills:

Laravel

PHP

