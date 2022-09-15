IT Support Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Role: IT Support Engineer – 6 month contract – Responsible for first and second line support, call monitoring, IT hardware maintenance, Server support, backups, Active directory support, Office 365 support, network and printer support. Technical hands-on support for the business.

Location: Johannesburg (hybrid work from home and office)

Company: High end international cosmetic brand offering fantastic culture and collaborative work environment.

Minimum requirements:

Matric with A+ N+ and Microsoft Certification, Preferable MCSE 2012 or above.

3+ years of proven experience as an IT support Engineer.

Supporting of 60 users and above

Experience in monitoring the ticketing systems and providing reporting

Addressing support tickets timeously

Desktop support

Copier and printer support

Setting up of new pc equipment and peripherals

-Ensure backups are done and update backup register

Network support

Office 365 and other Windows-based applications support

Mobile device setup and support

Train users on new implementations and provide support.

Troubleshooting

System and Application support

Create internal wiki (reference documentation) with technical documentation, manuals and IT policies.

Ensure security through access controls backups and firewalls

Active directory support and maintenance

Server support

Performs other duties as required or assigned, including participating in projects where relevant

Only candidates with the required skills, experience and qualifications will be considered.

