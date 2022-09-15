Our Client in the Leading Automotive Industry is looking for an amazing individual that is embedded as a Kubernetes DevOps Engineer
The ideal candidate should have:
- Create architecture components for Microservices Architecture, Cloud Architecture and Container Architecture
- Develop, test, and deploy work on Azure Platform
- At least 8 years’ worth of experience using C# or similar MS technologies
- Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms e.g., Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS)
- Mentor and coach other developers in latest best practises and standards
- Experience with:
- Azure DevOps
- Visual Studio IDE
- Web Application & Web Services Design & Deployment
- REST
- Experience of working with SQL or NoSQL databases
- Methodologies AGILE or SCRUM.
If you meet the above specifications, send your application across and we will be in contact shortly
Desired Skills:
- Kubernetes
- azure
- C#
- web application
- SQL
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years