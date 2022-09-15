Kubernetes DevOps Engineer

Sep 15, 2022

Our Client in the Leading Automotive Industry is looking for an amazing individual that is embedded as a Kubernetes DevOps Engineer

The ideal candidate should have:

  • Create architecture components for Microservices Architecture, Cloud Architecture and Container Architecture
  • Develop, test, and deploy work on Azure Platform
  • At least 8 years’ worth of experience using C# or similar MS technologies
  • Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms e.g., Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS)
  • Mentor and coach other developers in latest best practises and standards
  • Experience with:
  • Azure DevOps
  • Visual Studio IDE
  • Web Application & Web Services Design & Deployment
  • REST
  • Experience of working with SQL or NoSQL databases
  • Methodologies AGILE or SCRUM.

If you meet the above specifications, send your application across and we will be in contact shortly

Desired Skills:

  • Kubernetes
  • azure
  • C#
  • web application
  • SQL

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

