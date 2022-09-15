Kubernetes DevOps Engineer

Our Client in the Leading Automotive Industry is looking for an amazing individual that is embedded as a Kubernetes DevOps Engineer

The ideal candidate should have:

Create architecture components for Microservices Architecture, Cloud Architecture and Container Architecture

Develop, test, and deploy work on Azure Platform

At least 8 years’ worth of experience using C# or similar MS technologies

Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms e.g., Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS)

Mentor and coach other developers in latest best practises and standards

Experience with:

Azure DevOps

Visual Studio IDE

Web Application & Web Services Design & Deployment

REST

Experience of working with SQL or NoSQL databases

Methodologies AGILE or SCRUM.

If you meet the above specifications, send your application across and we will be in contact shortly

Desired Skills:

Kubernetes

azure

C#

web application

SQL

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

