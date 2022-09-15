Mobile Developer – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Sep 15, 2022

Role Summary: We are looking for an Erlang Developer to enhance and maintain our current banking system. You’ll be part of a cross-functional team based in Johannesburg and Cape Town (hybrid or remote working an option) that’s responsible for the full software development life cycle, from conception to deployment.

As a Full Stack Developer, you should be comfortable around Erlang, Linux and mySQL databases. You should also be a team player with a knack for visual design and utility.

Requirements

  • South African Citizen / Permanent Resident with valid SA ID
  • Degree/diploma in Computer Science, Statistics or relevant field preferred
  • Minimum 5 years’ experience as a Full Stack Developer or similar role
  • Experience developing web and server-side applications
  • Technologies used :
  • Erlang
  • MySQL (DBA type skills)
  • Web technologies (HTML, CSS, JS, etc)
  • Jasper Reports
  • Email / SMTP
  • Scripting (i.e. crontabs)
  • Restful API
  • JSON
  • Core Banking systems
  • Excellent communication and teamwork skills
  • Great attention to detail
  • Organizational skills
  • An analytical mind
  • Exposure to any if the below an advantage:
  • Internet banking
  • Backoffice
  • Card switching
  • API (Calling and Creating)
  • EFT (credits, debit, “unpaids”, etc.)
  • Other websites with custom requirements
  • SWIFT
  • Utility functionality such as cash deposits, SMSs and airtime purchases.
  • PCI compliance

Responsibilities

  • Work with development team to ideate software solutions
  • Assist with the design of client-side and server-side architecture
  • Build visually appealing and user friendly front-end of applications
  • Develop and manage well-functioning databases and applications
  • Write effective APIs
  • Test software to ensure responsiveness and efficiency
  • Troubleshoot, debug and upgrade software
  • Respond to support requests from helpdesk
  • Daily and monthly operational tasks (system monitoring, trouble shooting and pulling reports)
  • Identify opportunities to automate where possible
  • Write technical documentation
  • Use unit tests to ensure ongoing code resilience

Desired Skills:

  • Erlang
  • Linux
  • Mysql
  • Agile
  • Banking

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

About The Employer:

An approved alliance banking partner in South Africa providing Electronic Banking systems.

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published.