Operational Project Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Sep 15, 2022

One of our clients in the Healthcare Industry has a 6 month contract vacancy, with the possibility to be extended, available for an Operational Project Manager. Hybrid: 3 days a week at the office. In the beginning, more at the office
PLEASE NOTE THIS IS A CONTACT VACANCY.

Qualifications:

  • Project Management qualification

Responsibilities:

  • Manage and execute a repository of (operational) projects (no digital implementation)

  • Including, e.g.

  • Sub-company setup (support)

  • Skills audit

  • Business strategy formulation / completion (work done in terms of information gathering)

  • Call centre implementation (new technology)

  • ERP and training modules

  • Project rebuild

  • People plan co-ordination and implementation

  • The digital learning management system (business case and motivation for approval)

  • Sonic implementation when its ready

  • CEO support in terms of communications, special projects

Skills:

  • Project management skills, e.g.

  • Project planning

  • Structuring a project

  • Identifying milestones and deadlines

  • Reporting

  • Facilitation skills

  • Identifying problems and solutions

  • Manage risks and decisions

  • Ability to execute operational projects (“getting things done”)

  • Ability to engage with the business

  • Ability to influence senior stakeholders

