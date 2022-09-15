Operational Project Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg North

One of our clients in the Healthcare Industry has a 6 month contract vacancy, with the possibility to be extended, available for an Operational Project Manager. Hybrid: 3 days a week at the office. In the beginning, more at the office
PLEASE NOTE THIS IS A CONTACT VACANCY.
Qualifications:
- Project Management qualification
Responsibilities:
- Manage and execute a repository of (operational) projects (no digital implementation)
- Including, e.g.
- Sub-company setup (support)
- Skills audit
- Business strategy formulation / completion (work done in terms of information gathering)
- Call centre implementation (new technology)
- ERP and training modules
- Project rebuild
- People plan co-ordination and implementation
- The digital learning management system (business case and motivation for approval)
- Sonic implementation when its ready
- CEO support in terms of communications, special projects
Skills:
- Project management skills, e.g.
- Project planning
- Structuring a project
- Identifying milestones and deadlines
- Reporting
- Facilitation skills
- Identifying problems and solutions
- Manage risks and decisions
- Ability to execute operational projects (“getting things done”)
- Ability to engage with the business
- Ability to influence senior stakeholders
Desired Skills:
- Execute operational projects
