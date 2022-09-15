Operational Project Manager

One of our clients in the Healthcare Industry has a 6 month contract vacancy, with the possibility to be extended, available for an Operational Project Manager. Hybrid: 3 days a week at the office. In the beginning, more at the office

PLEASE NOTE THIS IS A CONTACT VACANCY.

Qualifications:



Project Management qualification

Responsibilities:



Manage and execute a repository of (operational) projects (no digital implementation)

Including, e.g.

Sub-company setup (support)

Skills audit

Business strategy formulation / completion (work done in terms of information gathering)

Call centre implementation (new technology)

ERP and training modules

Project rebuild

People plan co-ordination and implementation

The digital learning management system (business case and motivation for approval)

Sonic implementation when its ready

CEO support in terms of communications, special projects

Skills:



Project management skills, e.g.

Project planning

Structuring a project

Identifying milestones and deadlines

Reporting

Facilitation skills

Identifying problems and solutions

Manage risks and decisions

Ability to execute operational projects (“getting things done”)

Ability to engage with the business

Ability to influence senior stakeholders

Desired Skills:

Project planning

Execute operational projects

Project rebuild

Structuring a project

