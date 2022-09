Performance Tester

Our Team is looking to expand and we are looking for a Performance Tester to join us. If you have minimum 5 years experience in

SQL experience

Performance testing experience

Testing tools: Loadrunner (must have), Neoload (nice to have), JMeter (will also be fine)

API Testing experience

This is a Hybrid working role, and we would need the successful incumbent to be based in Cape Town. ([Email Address Removed])

Desired Skills:

SQL

Testing

API

LoadRunner

Learn more/Apply for this position